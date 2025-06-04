Melissa’s Azure Integration of SSIS Components Extends Data Quality to the Cloud

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more enterprises migrate to the cloud in pursuit of scalability, speed, and simplified infrastructure, data quality often remains a bottleneck or development challenge. In response, Melissa’s industry-leading data validation tools are now deployable on Microsoft Azure through Azure Data Factory (ADF), with powerful address, identity, and contact data cleansing capabilities running seamlessly via the Azure-SSIS Integration Runtime (SSIS-IR). This integration empowers organizations to migrate existing SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages to the cloud without redevelopment—preserving prior investments while enabling modern scalability.

Companies can now also tap into Melissa's comprehensive suite of cloud-based services without relying on on-premise computing resources. This includes address, email, phone, and name validation, along with NCOA/CCOA change-of-address updates and global identity verification, all accessible within the familiar Azure environment.

Designed for enterprises of all sizes, Melissa’s Azure-enabled components provide a future-ready foundation for companies moving ETL and master data management processes to the cloud. Cloud operations offload hardware and maintenance responsibilities, and reduce the need for local server infrastructure, internal IT maintenance, and hardware scaling.

“Our clients have long trusted Melissa for high-performance data quality solutions,” said Bud Walker, Chief Information Officer, Melissa. “By extending these capabilities to Azure, we're giving organizations the ability to scale faster, reduce infrastructure overhead, and protect their existing investments in enterprise data workflows.”

The integration leverages Azure’s SSIS-IR, allowing companies to upload and run legacy SSIS packages in the cloud without disruption to data processes. Businesses can maintain backward compatibility while gaining the elasticity, efficiency, and maintenance-free advantages of Azure's cloud services.

To learn more about Melissa’s SSIS solutions optimized for Azure Data Factory integration, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across five continents. Melissa’s suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa’s 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPoweredPR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777