Kaltura’s AI Learning Agent Wins “e-Learning Innovation of the Year”, Ushering in a New Era of Personalized Education

New York, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that the Kaltura Class Genie has been selected as the winner of the “e-Learning Innovation of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor startups, established companies, and innovators who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to progress in educational technology.

The Kaltura Class Genie is an AI learning agent that creates hyper-personalized learning experiences for students, leading to better educational outcomes. Launched in 2024, the Class Genie represents a revolutionary leap in e-learning, marking a shift from traditional, one-size-fits-all education to dynamic, AI-driven collaboration between students and teachers that is tailored to every learner’s unique needs.

Class Genie has already reversed a long-standing challenge: students being unable to take advantage of materials they were unaware of. Based on Kaltura’s Class Genie testing, an astounding 92% of the content accessed through the Genie was from sources that students had never seen before, representing a dramatic increase in engagement and discovery, especially of long-tail content that holds educational value but would otherwise remain buried in institutional archives.

Class Genie creates individualized immersive learning resources tailored to personal needs based on each student’s preferences, engagement patterns, and past interactions, drawing exclusively from their institution’s trusted knowledge base. It integrates seamlessly with institutional content repositories - from course libraries to campus-wide archives - enabling students to ask questions through a chat interface and receive instant, context-aware support in the form of direct answers, interactive flashcards, key video clips from relevant lecture moments, and clearly cited source materials.

“We built Class Genie to help students where they are in their education journeys. By offering personalized, timely support and keeping students engaged while empowering educators with more effective and impactful teaching tools, we are creating the future for schooling,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura. “Being recognized with this award is a strong validation of our vision and momentum in creating truly individualized learning experiences.”

Kaltura has been a leader in educational technology for years, powering learning experiences for hundreds of institutions worldwide and more than 9M students and faculty members, including more than 50% of US R1 universities and Ivy League schools. A pioneer in remote and virtual learning, Kaltura has created industry-leading e-learning solutions that played a key role in the digital transformation education has undergone in the past decade. Even before the launch of its AI-powered Class Genie, Kaltura’s all-in-one video platform for education has been enriching the digital education experience for students, improving learning outcomes, increasing adoption for staff and saving costs for IT departments. With powerful tools for lecture capture, virtual classrooms, LMS Video integration, and robust accessibility capabilities, Kaltura’s platform creates engaging, inclusive, and scalable learning experiences across every academic touchpoint.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards evaluate the global educational technology industry each year to recognize and highlight the breakthrough EdTech solutions and companies. This year’s program attracted more than 2,700 nominations from countries all over the world.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.



