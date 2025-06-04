Oman Telecommunication Company (Omantel) and GlobalTech Corporation Enter Into Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding Relating to Potential Revenue Share Arrangement on AI & Big Data Services

RENO, Nev., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (GTC, OTC:GTLK) (“GlobalTech”), a technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data products and Omantel (www.omantel.om), Oman’s leading telecommunications provider, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a collaboration on AI & Big Data services.

The non-binding MoU establishes the parties’ mutual interest in exploring and advancing technological innovations, specifically within the realms of AI and Big Data. Through future agreements, which have yet to be finalized or agreed to, it is currently expected that a strategic revenue-sharing model will be established, whereby both companies will seek to leverage their strengths to deliver AI & Big Data solutions. Omantel’s robust infrastructure, extensive customer base, and globally competitive data services are expected to support the initiative, while GlobalTech expects to contribute its expertise in AI & Big Data technologies and solutions. The future collaboration will aim to create an AI-driven service vertical catering to industries such as compliance, risk mitigation, fintech, retail, and HR services. Once finalized, the partnership is anticipated to enhance GlobalTech’s AI capabilities, support digital transformation, and drive revenue growth.

Mehdi Al Abduwani, Director, GlobalTech Corporation stated: "AI and Big Data are key enablers of economic and business transformation and we believe this planned collaboration with Omantel will strengthen our AI and Big Data offerings, which in turn are expected to unlock new growth opportunities in regional markets. We continue to look for new opportunities to both widen our geographic footprint while developing our capabilities beyond telecom into the high technology vertical."

The planned collaboration is expected to create a sustainable framework for AI and Big Data advancements. The companies believe this contemplated partnership will also redefine the region’s digital ecosystem while strengthening Oman’s standing as a key player in the global technological landscape.

Saleem Ahmed Abdullatiff, Vice President Enterprise, Omantel, emphasized the partnership’s significance, stating, “Omantel, is committed to empowering businesses with next-generation AI solutions, accelerating Oman’s digital transformation. Our planned collaboration with GlobalTech reinforces our vision of unlocking AI’s full potential to enhance business capabilities, foster innovation, and support Oman’s position as a regional technology hub."

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the initiative is expected to further support economic diversification and technological innovation. GlobalTech plans to introduce a comprehensive AI service portfolio (GlobalTech Portfolio) and believes strongly that this planned collaboration will help its potential clients streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve competitiveness while fostering employment and innovation in Oman.

As discussed above, to date, the parties have only entered into a non-binding MOU, and the final terms of a future collaboration and/or partnership agreement have not been agreed to, or documented to date, and such anticipated terms or conditions may change prior to being memorialized, or may never come to fruition.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation, headquartered in the USA, is a technology company that aims to provide growth capital and technological innovation to sectors such as AI, Big Data, and telecommunications. GTC partners with global companies to deliver innovative solutions that transform industries. For more information, please visit globaltechcorporation.com.

About Omantel

Omantel is Oman's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business while delivering a world of information and entertainment right to your fingertips. For more information, visit: www.omantel.om.

