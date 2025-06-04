617 Boston Movers Announce Launch of 24 Hour Relocation Services in Boston, MA

Boston, MA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



617 Boston Movers, a top-rated Boston moving company, is happy to announce the launch of its 24-hour moving services. Catering to both commercial and residential customers, the trained team of local personnel is dedicated to offering an efficient, timely service to its local community that ensures they are always available, regardless of the time or day.



“We’re excited to announce that 617 Boston Movers is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!” said a spokesperson for the company. “No more waiting for business hours — our team is ready whenever you are, providing reliable local, long-distance, residential, and commercial moving services in and around Boston, MA.”



The trusted Boston movers are proudly centered in the heart of the city and have earned the reputation for delivering a range of exceptional moving and packing services, such as:

Local Moves in Boston

In House Moves

Residential Moves

Commercial Moves

Interstate Moves

Long Distance Moves

Packing

Storage

With the newest equipment, state-of-the-art trucks, and knowledge of the safest, most effective relocation methods, 617 Boston Movers provides customer-first service that ensures a stress-free, smooth moving experience that exceeds expectations.



Understanding that every move is unique, the expert movers tailor their services to each customer’s schedule and specific needs while offering a variety of benefits to guarantee a hassle-free relocation. These include:



Experience and Expertise:



617 Boston Movers boasts over 10 years of experience and has handled over 20,000 successful residential and commercial relocations with precision and efficiency. From packing to transportation, the skilled team is devoted to delivering the highest level of customer service by handling each move professionally and carefully while always making sure to arrive on time.



Fair Pricing:



Committed to providing high-quality services at reasonable prices, the Boston moving company prioritizes transparent pricing to ensure no surprise fees. It additionally offers insurance options for belongings to give customers added peace of mind.



Local Moving Knowledge:



As a local company, 617 Boston Movers is equipped with the knowledge to navigate city streets confidently and deliver customers’ items securely and on schedule.



Comprehensive Services:



The crew of 35+ professional movers provides all types of moving services, whether local or long-distance, for both residential and commercial clients, including last-minute moves, holiday moves, and hourly moving services. 617 Boston Movers additionally comes prepared with essential packing supplies, boxes, and moving equipment to make every move even easier.



“We aim to deliver a smooth relocation through our expertise in moving and storage in the Boston area, with customer satisfaction as our top priority. Our experienced and dedicated Boston movers are here to ensure that every aspect of your move is handled with precision and care. Call us for stress-free moving!” furthered the company spokesperson.



617 Boston Movers invites Boston residents to take advantage of its new 24-hour moving services by reaching out anytime by calling 617 208-4040.



About 617 Boston Movers



617 Boston Movers is a trusted moving company that provides a range of relocation services in the Boston area, including local, in-house, residential, commercial, interstate, and long-distance moving options, as well as packing and storage solutions. With an experienced and dedicated team, 617 Boston Movers ensures a stress-free moving experience for its clients.



More Information



To learn more about 617 Boston Movers and the launch of its 24-hour moving services, please visit the website at https://617bostonmovers.com/.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/617-boston-movers-announce-launch-of-24-hour-relocation-services-in-boston-ma/