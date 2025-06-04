MoneyHero and RCBC Forge Strategic Partnership to Tap into the Philippines' Expanding Card Market

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (“RCBC”), a trusted leader in Philippine banking known for its customer-focused innovation and inclusive financial services, through its card servicing entity, RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (“RCBC Credit Cards”). Through this collaboration, MoneyHero will integrate RCBC’s full suite of rewards, lifestyle, travel, and premium credit card products into its digital platform, enabling Filipinos to seamlessly discover, compare, and apply for cards that suit their personal financial needs.

This partnership significantly expands MoneyHero’s credit card offerings in the Philippines and reinforces its position as the leading digital acquisition partner for banks and personal finance aggregation and comparison platforms in the region. By combining MoneyHero’s digital conversion expertise with RCBC’s strong growth momentum in consumer finance and strategic focus on data-driven innovation, the strategic partnership will improve customer experience and expand access to personal financial solutions. Together, they will advance a more inclusive and digitally empowered financial ecosystem for Filipinos.

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said: “We are excited to welcome RCBC as a partner on our platform. By combining MoneyHero’s aggregation technology with RCBC’s rich credit card portfolio, we are empowering Filipino consumers to make smarter financial decisions. This partnership continues our mission to simplify financial choices for consumers while supporting our bank partners in driving digital acquisition at scale. This partnership accelerates our penetration into regional markets, deepens user engagement, and highlights our asset-light, mutually-beneficially partnership-led growth model.”

Arniel Vincent B. Ong, RCBC Credit Cards President & CEO, said: “We’re excited to partner with MoneyHero to offer our full suite of credit cards directly to consumers through a seamless digital experience. Our credit card business has shown exceptional momentum, with credit card receivables growing 48% and cards in force increasing 21% in 2024 alone, underscoring strong consumer engagement. This rapid growth in credit cards will make us a powerful partner for MoneyHero’s expanding presence in the country. By integrating with MoneyHero’s platform, we’re making it easier for Filipinos to compare and apply for the card that best fits their needs, strengthening our commitment to innovation and financial inclusion.”​​​​​

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 290 commercial partner relationships as at 31 December 2024, and had approximately 6.2 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 31 December 2024. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

About Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

RCBC is a leading financial services provider in the Philippines offering a wide range of banking and financial products and services. RCBC is engaged in all aspects of traditional banking, investment banking, microfinance, retail financing (auto, mortgage and housing loans, and credit cards), remittance, leasing, foreign exchange, and stock brokering. RCBC is a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in South East Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.rcbc.com .

About RCBC Bankard Services Corporation

RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (“RBSC”) manages credit cards, personal loans, and merchant payment solutions for Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (“RCBC”). RCBC and RBSC are part of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, one of Southeast Asia’s oldest and largest conglomerates. RBSC provides innovative cashless payments and versatile add-on services. For more information about RBSC, please visit www.rcbccredit.com.

For MoneyHero inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

MoneyHero IR Team

IR@MoneyHeroGroup.com

Media Relations:

MoneyHero PR Team

Press@MoneyHeroGroup.com