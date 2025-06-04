ClarityCut AI Unveils New Creative Engine for Branded Video Production

SEATTLE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CLEANZONE HVAC LLC has introduced the next evolution of video creation with the latest update to its AI-powered platform, ClarityCut AI. Designed for content creators, educators, and digital marketers, ClarityCut now offers an all-new Creative Engine to automate and personalize the post-production process like never before.

AI That Understands Content — Not Just Code

Unlike traditional video editors, ClarityCut AI analyzes context, tone, and pacing to dynamically cut and shape content. Whether you're producing a 60-second vertical video or a branded YouTube episode, the platform adapts editing flow, visual elements, and audio to match the message.

New Features Introduced

- **Smart Templates 2.0**: Intelligent theme detection that matches video tone with branded overlays and transitions.

- **Real-Time AI Feedback**: As you edit, ClarityCut now provides live suggestions to improve audience retention.

- **Voice Profile Matching**: Enhances audio clarity and consistency across multi-speaker videos.

Creator Spotlight: Real Results from Real Users

“Before ClarityCut, I spent hours editing each piece. Now, I can create 5–6 polished clips in one afternoon — and they look better than ever,” shared Laura Kim, a digital educator with over 200K followers.

“It feels like a creative partner, not a tool. I trust it with client content because it saves time and delivers consistent results,” said Aaron Miles, owner of a boutique marketing firm in Austin.

Subscription Plans with Creative Teams in Mind

Starter – Free

- Up to 5 monthly videos

- AI cutting + auto subtitles

- SD resolution with watermark

Creator – $29/month

- Unlimited exports

- 4K resolution

- Brand kits + templates

- No watermark

Studio – $99/month

- Team workflows

- API & integrations

- White-label outputs

- VIP onboarding

About ClarityCut AI

ClarityCut AI is an AI-powered video editing solution developed by CLEANZONE HVAC LLC. With an emphasis on intelligent automation, brand personalization, and intuitive design, the platform empowers anyone to turn raw footage into professional, on-brand content in minutes.

Contact Information

Website: https://claritycut.ai

Email: carina@claritycut.ai

ClarityCut AI — Because editing should feel like creating, not waiting.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79688d76-e3d6-4868-90ba-205660ad1035