Beyond Oil Engages ICR for Strategic Communications

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, today announced its engagement with ICR, Inc. (“ICR”), a Norwalk, Connecticut based strategic communications firm, to support the Company’s investor relations and corporate communications efforts throughout North America.

Within the scope of the agreement (the “ICR Agreement”), ICR will implement and lead a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program in conjunction with the Company’s internal executive and management teams.

The ICR Agreement is effective June 3, 2025 and includes a monthly retainer of US$15,000 and initial term of 12 months with continuation thereafter unless terminated with 30 days prior notice. In consideration for this retainer, ICR’s services will include creating an annual investor relations plan, providing ongoing strategic advice on investor relations issues, advising on disclosure best practices related to corporate communications, managing and communicating the Company’s corporate profile within the investment community, developing and maintaining all investor communication and materials, participation in conferences and engagement with firms that provide research coverage. ICR’s headquarters are located at 761 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851 and the firm can be reached at www.icrinc.com or by telephone at 203-682-8200.

Beyond Oil also wishes to announce that it has engaged Gotlive Investor Relations Consulting (“Gotlive”) in respect of investor relations services limited to the Israeli market. The agreement with Gotlive is effective as of June 3, 2025 and includes a monthly retainer of 10,000 New Israeli Shekels, with an initial term of 12 months with continuation thereafter, at an increased monthly retainer of NIS12,500 unless terminated with 60 days prior notice. In consideration for this retainer, Gotlive’s services will include introducing Beyond Oil to capital market participants in Israel, manage the Company’s messaging to capital markets participants in Israel, assist with Israeli investor presentations and increasing awareness of the Company’s business on social media channels. Gotlive’s headquarters are located at 15 Rothschild Street, Tel Aviv, Israel, and the firm can be reached at www.gotlive-ir.co.il or +972509200194.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, said “With our continued advancement in commercialization, we are excited to begin working with ICR, a highly regarded strategic communications firm to help us improve our corporate communications efforts in the North American markets. ICR has a strong track record of supporting clients, and we look forward to continuing to build a substantial communications program. We are also pleased to be expanding our investor relations activities in the Israeli market with Gotlive. Our strategy of focusing our IR efforts in both markets is expected to raise awareness of our Company in both hemispheres.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

