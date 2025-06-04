ViaDerma, Inc. Confirms Ongoing Operations and Commitment to Regulatory Compliance

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it remains fully operational and is actively working to complete its overdue annual and quarterly financial reports.

The company is not defunct and continues to pursue its business objectives. ViaDerma is currently exploring all strategic options to move the company forward in the most effective manner possible.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com.

