EagleView Roof Measurements Confirmed to Be 98.77% Accurate Compared to Independent Benchmark Measurements

Rochester, NY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from a leading company in high-quality spatial data collection spotlights how EagleView, a leader in aerial imagery and property measurements, upholds the standard for accuracy in property measurement solutions with 98.77% accuracy for roof measurements compared to independent benchmark measurements. EagleView’s commitment to precision and innovation are part of a twenty-five-year long history of putting the customer’s needs front and center.

“We want to save our customers time and money, which is why we are dedicated to delivering the best quality products on the market,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “It’s gratifying to have the truth of our business validated by third party researchers.”

EagleView’s accuracy advantage translates into tangible benefits for roofing and construction projects. When comparing material ordering scenarios for an average 1,800-square-foot roof, EagleView’s higher accuracy resulted in hundreds of dollars in savings per project compared to competing measurement services. Over the course of a year, these savings can significantly impact operational costs and profitability.

Independent Verification Confirms Accuracy

To evaluate its measurements, EagleView collaborated with CompassData, a firm specializing in accurate surveying and mapping solutions. In April and May 2025, CompassData tested EagleView’s measurement solutions on single-family residences in the Denver Metro area, employing cutting-edge UAV (drone) LiDAR and terrestrial LiDAR technologies. These highly accurate surveying systems provide a rigorous benchmark to assess EagleView’s performance.

“This is the gold standard in testing,” said Tripp Cox, Chief Technology Officer of EagleView. “We are thrilled how the results show off the precision of EagleView’s technology.”

Key Results

EagleView’s measurements demonstrated exceptional accuracy, including:

Roof Linear Measurements Average difference: 0.2 linear feet (2.4 inches) Accuracy: 98.77% across compared roof lines

Roof Area Measurements Average difference: 5.61 square feet Accuracy: 98.43% across compared roof planes

Roof Slope Measurements Accuracy: 98.49% against roof slopes



EagleView is committed to delivering the highest quality and value possible for the measurements and analyses we deliver to our clients. That comparison of EagleView measurements to an independent benchmark shows that EagleView measurements of roof lines, roof area, and roof slope are highly accurate with more than 98% accuracy against the objective standards. In day-to-day operations, harnessing more accurate measurements on projects and planning can help deliver real dollars and cents benefits. For more information on EagleView accuracy, please click here.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

