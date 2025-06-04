ALLDAY Introduces the Smartest Way to Caffeinate: Fast-Acting, High-Quality, Ultra-Concentrated Organic Caffeine in a Spray





NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most groundbreaking evolution in caffeine is now available online and at select retailers. ALLDAY™ Energy Spray—the fast-acting, ultra-concentrated, organic caffeine spray officially launched today—gives hard-working people everywhere a smarter way to caffeinate.

ALLDAY was developed by neuroscientists who were frustrated with oversized coffees and energy drinks, often finding themselves over-caffeinated or unable to focus. They began researching caffeine’s interactions with the body while pursuing their degree, uncovering that the primary way caffeine is currently consumed — through coffee, energy drinks, and shots — can take up to an entire hour for the caffeine to fully kick in. Knowing this was what kept letting them down, they set out to create a product that would provide a radical change in how people consume caffeine and tailor their consumption to their needs.

ALLDAY is a caffeine spray that allows people to take back control of their energy routine: Convenient, quick to take, and delivering caffeine in a truly multi-serving format. Engineered to be at least 2 times faster* than drinkable caffeine options, each ALLDAY bottle contains up to 6 servings (12 sprays) of organic caffeine, infused with beneficial vitamins to deliver sustainable on-demand energy without all the ‘other stuff’ that comes from coffee or energy drinks.

“We created ALLDAY because we kept finding ourselves in the middle of a big project, or practice, and needing a quick, effective energy boost. We didn’t have time to go out and buy and then drink an entire coffee or energy drink, and we disliked all the other stuff that comes with those drinks — all the sugars and junk, not to mention the anxiety, jitters, and bloat,” said Chaim Weinerman, Co-Founder and CTO of ALLDAY. “We set out to create a totally new experience in ALLDAY. This product is for anyone who works hard, providing them really fast energy — when they need it — allowing them to get more done. We’re excited to introduce ALLDAY to the world and to change the way people get their caffeine, no sipping required!”

ALLDAY is ultra-concentrated, organic caffeine and is designed to give energy on-demand through a blend of high-quality ingredients and vital vitamins including: Organic caffeine from coffee beans, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and amino acids. Made with high-quality ingredients, ALLDAY has zero calories, zero sugar, and zero teeth-staining and breath-ruining side effects. Backed by 8+ years of research, ALLDAY is the most innovative improvement to caffeine since coffee was invented.

Available in two energizing flavors—Strawberry Blast and Tropical Burst—each spray of ALLDAY contains 32mg of caffeine. Two quick sprays deliver the caffeine of a small cup of coffee, with three sprays providing the caffeine of a traditional energy drink. With 12 total sprays, a single bottle gives you all the caffeine you need to power through your day.

ALLDAY is available at select retailers in Texas, Georgia, New York and New Jersey as well as online at www.sprayALLDAYenergy.com , on Amazon , and coming soon to TikTok shop.

All the benefits of caffeine, no chugging required.

For more information about ALLDAY or to order it online visit: www.sprayALLDAYenergy.com . ALLDAY is a subsidiary of AllLabs, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Drew Tybus

Drew@OakPR.com

*Based on a self-reported survey of 71 users using the product in real-world conditions and internal testing. Individual results may vary.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9802292f-a0a4-45ae-b68c-e580a6983c39