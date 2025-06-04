Martha Stewart to Keynote Applied Net 2025

Chicago, IL., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and Applied Client Network today announced that entrepreneur, best-selling author of 101 books, and Emmy Award-winner Martha Stewart will be the featured keynote speaker at Applied Net 2025. The lifestyle expert founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, the first multi-channel company, which today reaches more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through her magazines, television shows, books, and products for the home. Martha will share her incredible journey of building a media empire from the ground up.

“The insurance industry is built on entrepreneurial professionals who have turned their passion for helping people and communities safeguard and protect what matters most into a career, much like Martha Stewart has done with her passions for all things style and elegance,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “This year’s keynote will inspire our guests from across the insurance industry to continue turning their passion into new ways to serve their clients and build their businesses.”

“Martha Stewart is one of the most successful and iconic business leaders of our time, with so many experiences to share that will inspire and motivate our Applied Net guests to dream big and turn their passions into great experiences for their teams and their clients,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Personally, I can’t wait for the Applied Net community to be inspired by her wisdom, wit and the many successes she’s accomplished in the business world and beyond.”

