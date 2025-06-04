Varonis Named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Second Consecutive Year

MIAMI, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, has once again been recognized as a 2025 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). This marks the second consecutive year Varonis received this prestigious distinction.

Varonis is proud to be one of the highest scoring vendors, with an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars out of 149 reviews and more five-star ratings, as of February 2025. Notably, 99% of customers said they would recommend Varonis.

Customers rated Varonis 4.9 out of 5 stars for support experience and 4.8 out of 5 stars for product capabilities. Here’s what they have to say:

“Our customers are our best advocates, and the results speak for themselves,” said Varonis CMO Rob Sobers. “In our opinion, being named a Customers’ Choice for two consecutive years with a 99% recommendation is quantitative evidence that we deliver and are constantly innovating. Our team is dedicated to helping organizations confidently strengthen their cyber resilience and effortlessly reduce data risk through automation.”

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com