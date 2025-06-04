Descope Named to Rising in Cyber 2025 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop external IAM platform, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to spotlight the 30 most promising cybersecurity startups shaping the future of security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list, highlighting the companies solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s security teams.

Descope was selected for its no / low code external IAM capabilities that provide security teams the confidence to add the right user journey security controls at the right time without impacting the user experience. Additionally, the Descope Agentic Identity Hub provides key tools and infrastructure to help organizations securely adopt agentic AI systems with robust authentication and access control baked-in.

The company joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $7.8 billion according to Pitchbook as of May 2025, and is defining the next era of cybersecurity across key areas like identity, application security, agentic AI, and security operations.

“The demand for cybersecurity innovation has never been greater. As the underlying technologies evolve and agentic AI reshapes everything from threat detection to team workflows, we’re witnessing a shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven operations,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “What makes this list special is that it reflects real-world validation—honorees were chosen by CISOs who face these challenges every day. Congratulations to this year’s Rising in Cyber companies for building the solutions that modern security leaders truly want and need.”

In celebration, honorees will be recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside top security leaders and investors.

“We’re honored to be named to Rising in Cyber 2025 alongside other innovative security startups,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope. “Developers building authentication in-house are burdened with lots of security responsibilities that they shouldn’t be responsible for. We’re proud to help hundreds of organizations ‘descope’ authentication and access control from their daily work without having to worry about account takeover, session management, and agentic identity infrastructure.”

Descope launched from stealth in February 2023 with $53M in seed funding and a developer-oriented auth platform. The product has since grown to a complete external IAM platform while retaining its developer focus. Descope helps hundreds of organizations like GoFundMe, Databricks, GoodRx, Navan, and You,com create secure and frictionless identity journeys for their end users, business customers, partners, APIs, and AI agents.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2025, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber .

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identities. Our no / low code external IAM solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for end users, business customers, partner applications, and APIs / AI agents. Hundreds of businesses use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and get a 360 view of their customer and machine identities.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list recognizing the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by nearly 150 leading CISOs and cybersecurity executives. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com .

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Brightwheel, Drata, Fal.ai , Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Monte Carlo, Neon, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Stori, Vercel, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security (Acquired by Wiz), HashiCorp ($HCP, Acquired by IBM), Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Tonic.io, and Vdoo (Acq by JFrog), and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.

