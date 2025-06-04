Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Forecast Report 2025 | Profiling Key Innovators in CIPN Therapeutics

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market by Treatment Type, Route of Administration, Patient Age Group, Therapy Duration, End-User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Treatment Market is on a path of significant growth, with revenues escalating from USD 985.84 million in 2024 to an anticipated USD 1.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.21%.

CIPN, a major side effect of neurotoxic chemotherapy, affects nearly half of all patients, diminishing their quality of life. In response, the CIPN treatment landscape is evolving rapidly to balance life extension with functional preservation. This market research report provides key insights into emerging paradigms, new U.S. tariff impacts, market segmentation, and regional dynamics, helping decision-makers strategically navigate this complex space.

Emerging Paradigm Shifts in CIPN Care

CIPN treatment has progressed beyond mere symptomatic relief to embrace personalized care strategies. Today's clinicians employ a dual approach, integrating traditional pharmacological agents with targeted non-pharmacological interventions. Advances in genomics and biomarker research support these efforts, enhancing risk stratification and early intervention efficacy.

Digital health platforms further streamline care by enabling real-time monitoring and adjustments, while telemedicine enhances access for patients in remote areas. By understanding these advancements, organizations can harness the power of innovation to maintain a competitive edge.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Treatment Accessibility

The 2025 implementation of new tariffs on imported medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients in the U.S. has escalated production costs in the CIPN market. Tariffs affect TENS units, acupuncture equipment, and essential raw materials for anticonvulsants and antidepressants.

Consequently, manufacturers are revisiting supply chains and considering domestic sourcing. Reimbursement restrictions by payers may slow the uptake of innovations, but advocacy efforts and strategic planning remain crucial to counter these challenges. Recognizing the financial implications of tariffs aids in crafting comprehensive risk management strategies.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The CIPN market is poised for strong growth, driven by advances in personalized care.

Novel tariffs are reshaping cost dynamics, pressing for strategic adjustments in sourcing and pricing.

Regional dynamics highlight diverse adoption rates and challenges, requiring tailored approaches for global market entry.

Collaboration among pharmaceutical, device, and digital health sectors is fostering holistic care solutions.

Understanding patient-specific and geographic segmentation allows for targeted investments in high-opportunity areas.

Uncovering Critical Patient and Treatment Segmentation Insights

The CIPN market splits into non-pharmacological and pharmacological treatments. Non-pharmacological options include acupuncture, physical therapy, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, which target neurorehabilitation differently. Pharmacological treatments involve anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and opioids to modulate nerve signaling.

Routes of administration add complexity, with options ranging from oral to parenteral and topical applications. Patient age groups and therapy durations further delineate the market, while care settings determine access and treatment uptake. This segmentation analysis helps pinpoint lucrative areas for development and deployment.

Regional Dynamics Shaping CIPN Treatment Adoption

Differential regional dynamics impact CIPN treatment adoption and channels. In the Americas, comprehensive reimbursement frameworks accelerate combination therapy adoption, although cost-control measures pose obstacles.

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa, a focus on low-cost solutions broadens access to non-pharmacological treatments. Asia-Pacific's burgeoning manufacturing base drives both supply and demand for advanced therapies, requiring strategic partnerships for optimization. Understanding these dynamics allows for informed, localized market strategy development that leverages competitive positioning.

Profiling Key Innovators in CIPN Therapeutics

Leading companies are driving innovations within the CIPN market. Established pharmaceutical firms are advancing their pipelines with novel derivatives, while device sector leaders are improving TENS units with digital features and telemonitoring. Emerging biotech startups introduce first-in-class molecules focusing on neuroprotective pathways, often collaborating with academia and venture capital to expedite research.

Cross-industry partnerships underscore the holistic approach necessary for comprehensive CIPN solutions. By examining these innovations, stakeholders can emulate successful models for drug and device commercialization.

Strategic Recommendations for Seizing Growth Opportunities

Pioneering precision medicine initiatives ensures optimal outcome efficacy. Investment in reimbursement analytics coupled with digital health integration extends care reach, especially where physical accessibility is limited. Diversifying supply chains through domestic manufacturing counters tariff constraints.

Lastly, coalitions across sectors catalyze regulatory approval and clinical validation for combination therapies, elevating the CIPN standard of care. Strategic alignment with these recommendations positions stakeholders for sustained market leadership and growth.

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market report include:

AbbVie Inc.

AlgoTherapeutix

Amgen Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc. by Pfizer Inc.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Grunenthal GmbH

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Neuralace Medical

Novartis AG

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serpin Pharma, LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Non-Pharmacological Treatments

8.2.1. Acupuncture

8.2.2. Physical Therapy

8.2.3. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

8.3. Pharmacological Treatments

8.3.1. Anticonvulsants

8.3.2. Antidepressants

8.3.3. Opioids



9. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Oral

9.3. Parenteral

9.3.1. Intramuscular

9.3.2. Intravenous

9.4. Topical



10. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Patient Age Group

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Adults

10.3. Geriatrics

10.4. Pediatrics



11. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Therapy Duration

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Long-Term Therapy

11.3. Short-Term Therapy



12. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Home Care Settings

12.3. Hospitals

12.4. Specialty Clinics



13. Americas Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market



15. Asia-Pacific Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



