Ten Key Companies Driving Growth in the Smart City Market Highlighted in New Report Available from Research and Markets

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart City Market by Utilities, Transportation, Building, Security, Healthcare - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart City Market is undergoing significant transformation, growing from USD 468.69 billion in 2024 to USD 516.42 billion in 2025, with expectations to reach USD 826.05 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Driven by rapid urbanization and digital innovations, the market is set to redefine urban living through the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and IoT. This report provides a concise roadmap for decision-makers, highlighting key factors impacting the adoption and strategic investments in smart city initiatives. By emphasizing a holistic approach, it offers invaluable insights for strategic planning and competitive positioning in the evolving landscape.

Technological and Market Dynamics

Innovations in technology are fundamentally changing urban ecosystems. Key transformations include the integration of 5G and edge computing for real-time data processing, accelerating rapid decision-making in traffic management. Public-private partnerships are emerging as a critical pathway for financial structuring, reflecting in outcome-based contracts.

Open data initiatives are spurring third-party innovations, enhancing service delivery. Environmental sustainability remains paramount, with solutions aimed at optimizing energy and resource management, contributing to a more adaptive urban environment.

Impact of 2025 US Tariff Revisions on Smart City Ventures

Upcoming US tariff revisions in 2025 present a crucial factor influencing smart city project costs. Previous tariff impacts on essential components like semiconductors and networking equipment have already prompted strategic sourcing adjustments.

Anticipated changes necessitate advanced strategies for cost management, including onshore manufacturing partnerships and tariff classifications. These tariffs could affect supplier dynamics and project timelines, urging stakeholders to adopt comprehensive risk mitigation strategies.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Technological advancements are enabling faster, more efficient urban management systems.

Public-private collaborations are crucial in mitigating financial and operational risks.

Understanding regional nuances and technological needs is key for effective market entry and competitive advantage.

Emerging tariff revisions require a proactive approach to procurement and supply chain management.

The strategic implications of these factors are crucial for executives aiming to optimize investments and enhance urban resilience.

Market Segmentation Insights

In-depth segmentation reveals unique growth opportunities across multiple domains:

Utilities Grid (Distribution, Transmission) Metering (Electricity, Water) Water Management (Leak Detection, Water Quality Monitoring)

Transportation Parking (Off-Street, On-Street) Public Transport (Fleet Tracking, Passenger Information Systems) Traffic Management (Adaptive Signaling, Incident Detection)

Building Management Automation (Controller Integration, Predictive Maintenance) Energy Management (HVAC, Lighting Control) Security and Surveillance (Access Control, CCTV)

Healthcare Emergency Response (Alert Systems, Ambulance Telematics) Health Monitoring (Patient Systems, Wearables) Telemedicine (Remote Diagnosis, Virtual Consultation)



These segments reflect key investment priorities and highlight the need for tailored approaches to overcome adoption barriers.

Regional Growth Patterns

Regional analysis indicates diverse adoption patterns:

In the Americas, North America leads with robust funding and pilot initiatives.

EMEA showcases varied adoption from Western Europe to foundational enhancements in Africa.

Asia-Pacific highlights advanced integration across East Asian urban centers, contrasted by gradual adoption in South Asia.

Understanding regional dynamics supports targeted market strategies and optimized procurement frameworks.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Positioning

The competitive environment is distinguished by established technology companies and dynamic startups:

Major players are extending their offerings with comprehensive IoT and cybersecurity solutions.

Software specialists are integrating AI and digital twin functionalities for improved asset management.

Emerging players are focused on sector-specific innovations through agile contracting and rapid deployment.

Collaboration and integration across various domains enhance market competitiveness, supporting strategic differentiation and risk mitigation.

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Smart City market report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture plc

Hitachi, Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

General Electric Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $516.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $826.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Smart City Market, by Utilities

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Grid

8.2.1. Distribution

8.2.2. Transmission

8.3. Metering

8.3.1. Electricity Metering

8.3.2. Water Metering

8.4. Water Management

8.4.1. Leak Detection

8.4.2. Water Quality Monitoring



9. Smart City Market, by Transportation

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Parking

9.2.1. Off-Street

9.2.2. on-Street

9.3. Public Transport

9.3.1. Fleet Tracking

9.3.2. Passenger Information Systems

9.4. Traffic Management

9.4.1. Adaptive Signaling

9.4.2. Incident Detection



10. Smart City Market, by Building

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Automation

10.2.1. Controller Integration

10.2.2. Predictive Maintenance

10.3. Energy Management

10.3.1. HVAC Efficiency

10.3.2. Lighting Control

10.4. Security and Surveillance

10.4.1. Access Control

10.4.2. CCTV



11. Smart City Market, by Security

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Access Control

11.2.1. Card Readers

11.2.2. Mobile Credentials

11.3. Biometrics

11.3.1. Facial Recognition

11.3.2. Fingerprint

11.4. Video Surveillance

11.4.1. IP Cameras

11.4.2. Video Analytics



12. Smart City Market, by Healthcare

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Emergency Response

12.2.1. Alert Systems

12.2.2. Ambulance Telematics

12.3. Health Monitoring

12.3.1. Patient Monitoring Systems

12.3.2. Wearables

12.4. Telemedicine

12.4.1. Remote Diagnosis

12.4.2. Virtual Consultation



13. Americas Smart City Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart City Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Smart City Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.3.2. International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.3. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

16.3.4. Schneider Electric SE

16.3.5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.3.6. Microsoft Corporation

16.3.7. Accenture plc

16.3.8. Hitachi, Ltd.

16.3.9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

16.3.10. General Electric Company



