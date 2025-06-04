Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034: Market to grow by Over $270 Billion - Revolutionizing Brand Storytelling With AI and Emotional Intelligence

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the artificial intelligence in marketing market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global artificial intelligence in marketing market reached a value of nearly $27.82 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.28% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $27.82 billion in 2024 to $90.13 billion in 2029 at a rate of 26.50%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.03% from 2029 and reach $298.21 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in advertisement expenditure, increased internet penetration, expansion of digital content creation and increasing adoption of virtual assistants and chatbots. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was growing data breach threats. Going forward, increasing usage of artificial intelligence, rising adoption of ai in content creation, increase in data analytics solutions, expansion of the e-commerce, growing urbanization and growing prominence of video content will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the artificial intelligence in marketing market in the future include limited availability of skilled personnel and technical expertise.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market, accounting for 33.66% or $9.36 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the artificial intelligence in marketing market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 31.45% and 28.28% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 27.60% and 24.55% respectively.



The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by technology into machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision. The machine learning market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by technology, accounting for 41.19% or $11.46 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the computer vision segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 31.21% during 2024-2029.



The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by offering into hardware, software and services. The software market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by offering, accounting for 57.11% or $15.89 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 28.14% during 2024-2029.



The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The cloud market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by deployment type, accounting for 63.71% or $17.72 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by deployment type, at a CAGR of 30.69% during 2024-2029.



The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented by application into social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales and marketing automation, analytics platform and other applications. The social media advertising market was the largest segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by application, accounting for 25.67% or $7.14 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the social media advertising segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial intelligence in marketing market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 28.19% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence in marketing markets segmented by technology will arise in the machine learning segment, which will gain $24.71 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence in marketing markets segmented by offering will arise in the software segment, which will gain $39.02 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence in marketing markets segmented by deployment type will arise in the cloud segment, which will gain $49.86 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial intelligence in marketing markets segmented by application will arise in the social media advertising segment, which will gain $17.58 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The artificial intelligence in marketing market size will gain the most in the USA at $15.35 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the artificial intelligence in marketing market include focus on the new AI-powered marketing suite to enhance brand strategies, focus on transforming brand storytelling by integrating artificial intelligence with emotional intelligence, focus on prioritizing automated AI solutions to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of marketing reports, focus on advancing technologies to enhance automation, personalization, and data-driven decision-making and focus on increasing their focus on introducing marketing c0-pilot to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Player-adopted strategies in the artificial intelligence in marketing market include focus on strengthening business capabilities through strategic partnerships, strengthening business capabilities through new product launches, enhancing business operations through new product developments, new developments to develop its business expertise and strategic partnerships to develop its business expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the artificial intelligence in marketing companies to focus on AI-powered marketing suites, focus on AI-driven emotional intelligence for personalized marketing, focus on AI-powered automated reporting, focus on AI-enhanced marketing automation, focus on AI-powered marketing assistants, focus on computer vision for AI-driven marketing, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding omnichannel distribution, focus on value-based pricing for AI solutions, focus on targeted content marketing, focus on AI-powered Ad optimization and focus on personalization to enhance user engagement.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $298.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

New AI-Powered Marketing Suite Enhances Brand Strategies

Revolutionizing Brand Storytelling With AI and Emotional Intelligence

Automated AI Solutions Deliver Smarter Marketing Reports

Next-Gen AI Marketing Suite Enhances Customer Experience

Development of AI-Based Co-Pilot in Marketing Activities

Companies Featured

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Meta Platforms Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Adobe Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Nvidia corp.

Accenture plc

Oracle Corp.

Zhipu AI

Moonshot AI

Waterbe Marketing

Inquivix

Growth Hackers

iProspect

Open AI

Naver Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Deloitte

Infosys Limited

LS Digital

Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baidu, Inc.

Megvii (Face++)

SenseTime

Tencent

Huawei

iFlyTek

Wipro AI Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

SK Telecom

Samsung Electronics

Canva

Gojek

Traveloka

Making Science

WPP plc

Publicis Groupe S.A

Havas N.V

SAP SE

Aleph Alpha GmbH

Digital First AI

HalfPrice

Profi

GroupM

Brand24

Rossum

Hootsuite

Cortexica

Mindtech

Golin

Yandex

DataMind

Mississauga's CS Web Solutions

AgencyAnalytics

Admetricks

Shopify

LocoMobi World

Fletch AI

Blender

Slyce

Coveo

Kira Systems

LexisNexis

MarketOwl

Jasper

Optimizely

Mondelez International

Quad/Graphics, Inc

GoDaddy

HubSpot

Aarki

Demandbase

Criteo

Sprinklr

Marin Software

Major Tom inc

Albert Technologies Ltd

Advolve AI

Oxygen Plus AI

Vianai Systems, Inc.

GCC Marketing

Mozn

Dealtale Ltd

Marsad

AppsFlyer Ltd

GotBot

Deloitte Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrlv9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment