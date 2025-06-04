CRISPR Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2025 - Global Forecast to 2030: Rising Adoption in Research and Therapy Drives Growth with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck Leading

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Market by Offering [Product (Kits, Enzymes, Libraries), Service (gRNA Synthesis, Cell Line Development, Screening, Validation)], Application (Drug Discovery, Development, Agriculture) Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles -Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CRISPR market is set to expand from USD 3.21 billion in 2025 to USD 5.47 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 11.2%

The report presents an analysis of market drivers, focusing on the rising demand for CRISPR-based therapies and ongoing technological advancements. It identifies key opportunities for CRISPR in areas such as vaccines and genetic disease treatments. A comprehensive evaluation of market shares and growth strategies of leading companies is included, along with an overview of challenges, particularly regulatory hurdles, that affect market progression.

Growth is fueled by the technology's expanding use in research, clinical, and industrial applications, supported by increased investments in biotechnology R&D and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders. As CRISPR tools and delivery systems improve, and regulatory frameworks become more supportive, the integration of CRISPR into research and therapeutic pipelines accelerates.

Leading companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, GenScript, Takara Bio, Creative Biogene, Fujian SunyBiotech, Caribou Biosciences, Lonza Group, Danaher Corporation, among others.

Products Dominated the Market in 2024

The CRISPR market is divided into products and services. The products segment, which includes CRISPR kits & enzymes and CRISPR libraries, leads the market. These products are essential in academic, clinical, and industrial research for genome editing and therapeutic development. This segment's growth is driven by the demand for standardized and innovative CRISPR products.

Drug Discovery & Development: A Fast-Growing Application Segment

Within applications, drug discovery & development is the largest and fastest-growing segment, leveraging CRISPR to find gene-disease links and streamline drug functions. This reduces timelines and increases success probabilities. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are pivotal in incorporating CRISPR for personalized medicine and functional genomics, further driving the technology's adoption.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies' Market Dominance in 2024

These companies led the CRISPR products market in 2024, thanks to increased investment in cell and gene therapies, and the need for precise genetic tools. Their financial strength allows them to implement advanced CRISPR technologies effectively, bolstering their market position.

North America's Leadership in the CRISPR Market

North America, with its prominent research institutions and substantial biotech investments, captured the largest CRISPR market share in 2024. The region's emphasis on medical research and personalized medicine offers it a competitive edge. European markets, especially in Germany, the UK, and France, are also seeing robust growth due to heightened R&D activity.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Crispr-Based Gene Therapies

Advancements in Crispr Technology

Growing Government and Private Investments and Funding for Crispr Technology

Restraints

Technical Challenges Associated With Crispr Technology

Opportunities

Development of New Vaccines and Treatments for Genetic Diseases

Expanding Industrial and Agricultural Applications of Crispr

Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles for Crispr Advancements

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Crispr-Cas Systems Grna Design & Optimization High-Throughput Crispr Screening

Complementary Technologies Synthetic Biology Single-Cell Genomics Next-Generation Sequencing

Adjacent Technologies Stem Cell Engineering Synthetic Dna & Gene Synthesis Microfluidics



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genscript

Revvity

Lonza

Danaher Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Creative Biogene

Fujian Sunybiotech Co., Ltd.

Editco

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Hera Biolabs

Origene Technologies, Inc.

Cellecta, Inc.

Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.

Applied Stemcell

New England Biolabs

Toolgen, Inc.

Genecopoeia, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Synthego

Egenesis

Inscripta, Inc.

Precision Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue864[product-kits?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment