Temperature Data Logger (USB, Bluetooth, Wireless) Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Demand for Temperature Monitoring Grows in Food & Beverage Sector Amid Safety Regulations

The global temperature data logger market is forecasted to expand from USD 529.0 million in 2025 to USD 701.1 million in 2030, driven by a 5.8% CAGR, amid rising demand for precise, real-time temperature monitoring across pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemicals, and logistics sectors. Regulatory demands by bodies like the FDA and EU Good Distribution Practices enhance market growth, notably within cold chain logistics for vaccines. Standalone segment gains traction due to simplicity and cost-effectiveness, crucial in environmental and industrial settings. The US is set to lead the market, bolstered by industrial infrastructure and strict regulatory frameworks.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Data Logger Market by Type (USB, Bluetooth, Wireless (Web-based, Cloud-based, IoT-based, Battery-operated)), Configuration (Standalone, Connected), Utility (Single-use, Reusable) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global temperature data logger market is forecasted to surge from USD 529.0 million in 2025 to USD 701.1 million in 2030, marking a CAGR of 5.8%.

This report assists market leaders and entrants by providing revenue estimates and insights to navigate the temperature data logger market's competitive landscape. It outlines key drivers, such as the penetration of temperature loggers in pharmaceutical industries, stringent monitoring demands in food and logistics, and the adoption of IoT. It also addresses care points like high initial costs and integration challenges. Moreover, it identifies opportunities in emerging technologies and markets.

Growth is propelled by the increasing need for precise temperature monitoring in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemicals, and logistics. Regulatory requirements from agencies like the FDA, WHO, and EU GDP emphasize temperature control for sensitive goods, including vaccines, which has led to expanded usage of temperature data loggers in storage and transit scenarios.

Standalone Segment Contribution

Standalone temperature data loggers, valued for their portability and cost-effectiveness, will capture a significant share of the market. These are vital for environmental monitoring in remote areas, like weather stations and agricultural fields, and for managing HVAC systems in facilities such as data centers. In industries, they ensure quality by tracking temperature in processes involving ovens and freezers and are essential for food safety compliance in retail settings.

Food & Beverage Industry Adoption

Temperature data loggers play a crucial role in the food & beverage industry to maintain product safety and quality. Regulations like HACCP and FSMA have amplified their necessity in managing the temperature of perishables during storage and transit. Bluetooth and other innovations have enhanced their functionality, significantly minimizing food spoilage and waste. Demand is rising due to online grocery and meal delivery services, leading companies like T&D Corporation and DeltaTrak to focus on this sector.

US Market Dominance

The US is expected to lead the global temperature data logger market. This is attributable to its advanced industrial framework, strong regulatory compliance, and technological advancement. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and CDC demand stringent temperature monitoring for pharmaceutical and food products. The US's role as a hub for pharmaceutical research and production heightens the need for reliable temperature management, while its developed cold chain logistics network supports increased adoption of data loggers. Leading IoT and data logger manufacturers innovate continuously, enhancing market performance with advanced analytics and connectivity features.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages159
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$529 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$701.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Demand from Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Industries
  • Growing Adoption in Food & Beverages and Cold Chain Logistics Sectors
  • Increasing Use of Industry 5.0, Wireless Connectivity, and IoT Technologies
  • Surging Deployment of Temperature Data Loggers in Environmental Monitoring Applications

Restraints

  • High Deployment and Maintenance Costs
  • Complexity in Deployment and Integration

Opportunities

  • Stringent Food Safety Regulations with Elevating Demand for Packaged Food
  • Increasing Government Funding Toward IoT Projects

Challenges

  • Stringent Performance Requirements for Advanced Applications
  • Data Security Concerns

Company Profiles

  • Onset Computer Corporation
  • Hioki E.E. Corporation
  • Testo SE & Co. KGaA
  • Elpro-Buchs AG
  • Dickson
  • Sensitech Inc.
  • Vaisala
  • Signatrol
  • Gemini Data Loggers
  • Ebro Electronic
  • Cas Dataloggers
  • Kimo Electronic Pvtltd.
  • Deltatrak Inc.
  • Omega Engineering Inc.
  • Gao Tek & Gao Group Inc.

