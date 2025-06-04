Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Hansson family continues to buy more NAT shares

Wednesday, June 4, 2025



Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Vice Chairman, Alexander Hansson, have today each bought 100,000 shares in NAT at $2.78 and $2.76 per share.

Following these transactions, father and son hold 4,850,000 and 4,750,000 shares, respectively.

The Hansson family together owns 9,600,000 NAT shares - being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



