$5.45 Bn Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Markets - Global Forecast to 2030 with Fortive, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mirion Technologies, Fuji Electric, Ludlum Measurements, and Ametek Leading

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Product (Personal Dosimeter, Monitor: Area Process, Environment, Surface: Material, Software), Detector: Gas-filled, Scintillator, Solid-state, Type (Body, Face, Hand, Apron) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation, detection, monitoring & safety market is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030 from USD 3.38 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

The report will be beneficial for the new entrants or market leaders and smaller firms in this market in evaluating their investments in the radiation, detection, monitoring & safety sector through a thorough analysis of data as solid bases for risk assessment and well-validated investment decisions. Get detailed market segmentation on the end-user and regional dimensions for customized reporting that can be used to target a specific segment. This report will also contain an exhaustive assessment covering key trends, challenges, growth catalysts, and prospects so that strategic decisions can be made with complete insight.

The escalating application of radiation across healthcare, coupled with the burgeoning nuclear energy sector, heightened security considerations, and rigorous regulatory standards, is propelling market expansion. The pervasive implementation of imaging modalities such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), and radiotherapy in clinical diagnostics and oncological treatment has generated substantial demand for advanced radiation detection and monitoring systems. These technologies are essential for ensuring the safety and protection of both patients and healthcare personnel.

Prominent players in this market are Fortive (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Mirion Technologies Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US), and Ametek Inc.(US).

By product, the radiation detection and monitoring products segment held the largest market share in 2024

The market is categorized into several segments: radiation detection and monitoring products, material monitors, and radioactive monitoring software. As of 2024, the radiation detection and monitoring products segment holds the largest global market share. Regulatory bodies such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enforce stringent regulations for the continuous monitoring of radiation exposure among workers and environmental conditions.

Industries such as nuclear power, manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining frequently encounter Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORM). This underscores the critical need for effective radiation detection and monitoring solutions to ensure compliance and mitigate risks. Moreover, the growing frequency of radiation leaks, accidental exposures, and contamination incidents has heightened the demand for advanced real-time monitoring capabilities, further driving the global need for sophisticated radiation detection instruments.

The detectors segment held the largest market share in 2024, by composition

The market is categorized into three primary segments: detectors, radiation protection products, and radiation safety products. In 2024, the detectors segment represented the largest global market share, driven by rising concerns over radiation exposure from nuclear waste, contaminated sites, and Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORM) commonly found in sectors such as mining and oil & gas. These environmental factors have escalated the demand for advanced radiation detectors.

Regulatory frameworks established by agencies like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enforce strict protocols for radiation monitoring, further incentivizing the adoption of sophisticated detection technologies. The ongoing trends of miniaturization and technological advancements, particularly in solid-state detectors and real-time monitoring systems, have facilitated broader implementation across various industries. This evolution has positioned modern radiation detectors as essential tools, consolidating their dominance within the market landscape.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including major economies such as Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC), is projected to experience significant growth in the market. The market growth rate surpasses that of other regions, driven by factors including rapid industrialization, advancements in nuclear power initiatives, increased healthcare investments, and heightened security concerns related to radiation. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have substantially invested in nuclear energy infrastructure to meet escalating energy demands. This trend has consistently created a robust need for effective radiation monitoring and safety solutions.

Furthermore, the expansion of the healthcare sector, particularly the rising utilization of radiation-based diagnostic imaging techniques (such as X-rays, CT, and PET scans) and radiation therapies for cancer treatment, has intensified the demand for radiation detectors and monitoring instruments. The region also faces increased risks from nuclear terrorism and the illicit trafficking of radioactive materials.

Consequently, governments must enhance their radiation detection capabilities at critical points, including borders, transportation hubs, and defense installations. Supporting this growth are favorable government policies, a rising public awareness surrounding radiation safety, and the strategic presence of key market players intensifying their operations within the Asia Pacific market. Collectively, these factors position the region as the fastest-growing market for radiation detection technologies globally.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Number of PET/CT Scans

Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy

Rising Military Expenditure for Homeland Security

Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

Restraints

Increasing Use of Alternatives for Nuclear Energy

Shift in Nuclear Energy Policies and Increased Nuclear Phase-Out

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Radiation Detection

Rising Focus on Nuclear Power in Developing Countries

Challenges

High Cost of Lead for Manufacturing Radiation Safety Products

Shortage of Workforce and Skilled Professionals in Nuclear Power Industry

Case Studies

Comparison of Dose Assessments Using Environmental and Personal Dosimeters in Real-World Radiological and Nuclear Emergency Situations

Long-Term Compliance and Safety Culture Through Radiation Monitoring With Personal Dosimeter Devices

Assessment of Working Environment and Personal Dosimeter-Wearing Compliance of Industrial Radiographers Based on Chromosome Aberration Frequencies

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Fortive

Ametek Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.

Polimaster Europe Uab

Amray

Infab, Llc

Iba Worldwide

Bertin Technologies

Radiation Detection Company

Arrow-Tech, Inc.

Centronic

S.E. International, Inc.

Atomtex

Nucleonix Systems

Alpha Spectra, Inc.

Lnd, Inc.

Bar Ray Products

Trivitron Healthcare

Micron Semiconductor Ltd.

Scionix Holland B.V.

Radcomm Systems

Xena Shield

Simad Srl

Burlington Medical

Radiation Protection Products Inc.

Nuclear Shields

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzoti6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment