Leading Companies Driving Growth in China's Packaged Rice Snacks Market

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The packaged rice snacks market in China is projected to experience significant growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 631.3 million from 2024 to 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.
This comprehensive market report offers analysis in terms of market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, and includes an examination of approximately 25 key vendors in the industry.
The market is driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands, health benefits of consuming rice snacks, and growing prominence of online shopping.
This study identifies the growing demand for organic packaged rice snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market in China growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for flavored packaged rice snacks and expansion of organized retail landscape in China will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Market Segmentation:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Rice cakes
- Rice cracker cookies and biscuits
- Rice crisps
By Type
- Conventional
- Organic
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
Key Areas Covered:
- Market sizing in China
- Market forecast in China
- Industry analysis
The detailed vendor analysis, features leading market players such as:
- Calbee Inc.
- DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd.
- Hunter Foods
- Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd.
- Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.
- Kellogg Co.
- Lotte India Corporation
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Natch products and services pvt ltd
- Nongshim Co. Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- SanoRice Holding
Additionally, insights into emerging trends and challenges are provided, guiding companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2019 - 2023
- Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- Impact of AI in the Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Rice crackers cookies and biscuits - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Type
- Customer Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Calbee Inc.
- DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd.
- Hunter Foods LLC
- Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd.
- Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.
- Kellogg Co.
- Lotte India Corporation
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Natch products and services pvt ltd
- Nongshim Co. Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- SanoRice Holding BV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/412zyi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.