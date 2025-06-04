Leading Companies Driving Growth in China's Packaged Rice Snacks Market

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaged rice snacks market in China is projected to experience significant growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 631.3 million from 2024 to 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

This comprehensive market report offers analysis in terms of market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, and includes an examination of approximately 25 key vendors in the industry.

The market is driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands, health benefits of consuming rice snacks, and growing prominence of online shopping.

This study identifies the growing demand for organic packaged rice snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market in China growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for flavored packaged rice snacks and expansion of organized retail landscape in China will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Rice cakes

Rice cracker cookies and biscuits

Rice crisps

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Key Areas Covered:

Market sizing in China

Market forecast in China

Industry analysis

The detailed vendor analysis, features leading market players such as:

Calbee Inc.

DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd.

Hunter Foods

Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd.

Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.

Kellogg Co.

Lotte India Corporation

Mondelez International Inc.

Natch products and services pvt ltd

Nongshim Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

SanoRice Holding

Additionally, insights into emerging trends and challenges are provided, guiding companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2019 - 2023 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis Impact of AI in the Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market segments Comparison by Distribution Channel Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product Market segments Comparison by Product Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Rice crackers cookies and biscuits - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type Market segments Comparison by Type Conventional - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Organic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape Overview Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis Calbee Inc. DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd. Hunter Foods LLC Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd. Kameda Seika Co. Ltd. Kellogg Co. Lotte India Corporation Mondelez International Inc. Natch products and services pvt ltd Nongshim Co. Ltd. PepsiCo Inc. SanoRice Holding BV



