Unmanned Surface Vehicles Research Report 2025: Small USVs See Rapid Growth, 1,000+ Hours Segment Dominates - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market by Application (Mine Countermeasure, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Hydrographic Survey, Security), Type (Autonomous, Remotely Operated), System, Cruising Speed, Hull Type, Endurance, Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unmanned surface vehicles (USV) market is anticipated to expand from USD 0.82 billion in 2025 to USD 1.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1%.

This report offers market leaders and new entrants critical approximations on revenue figures, helping them position their businesses effectively in the entire USV market ecosystem. It aids in understanding the competitive landscape and devising strategic go-to-market plans while capturing the industry's pulse, including key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is experiencing steady growth due to increased demands for water quality monitoring, ocean data mapping, and enhanced maritime security amid rising asymmetric threats. Higher investments in offshore oil & gas operations further augment USV deployment for inspection and support tasks. However, challenges such as the availability of cost-effective alternatives and high development and maintenance costs for advanced USVs may restrain adoption in cost-sensitive sectors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Textron Inc. (US), Exail Technologies (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), MARTAC (US), and Thales (France) are some of the prominent players in the USV market.

The >1,000 Hours Segment Dominates the Market

The segment of USVs with endurance greater than 1,000 hours is poised to account for the largest market share. These USVs can operate weeks on end without refueling or repairs, making them ideal for ocean monitoring, border security, environmental studies, and offshore inspections. In defense, they excel in intelligence and patrolling duties, reducing risk to human operators. The demand for these durable, low-maintenance USVs underscores their leadership in the endurance category.

Small USVs See Rapid Growth

The sub-3 meter USV segment is the fastest-growing due to their affordability, ease of use, and adaptability to short-range missions. Their compact size facilitates launch from shores or small vessels, proving advantageous in rivers, lakes, and ports. Despite their size, these USVs are equipped with advanced sensors, enabling a range of applications from water quality checks to port security. Their versatility and cost-effectiveness make them a popular choice among commercial, research, and governmental bodies.

Asia Pacific Leads in Growth

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the USV market propelled by robust shipbuilding industries and expanding maritime trade. Nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are pivotal, contributing significantly to USV production and application. With increasing sea trade, the demand for efficient port management, coastline surveillance, and ocean research rises, bolstering USV integration and solidifying Asia Pacific's leading position.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Water Quality Monitoring and Ocean Data Mapping

Surge in Asymmetric Threats and Need for Maritime Security

Growing Capital Expenditure in Offshore Oil and Gas Industries

Challenges

Unclear Navigation Rules and Need for Human Intervention

Absence of Robust Collision Avoidance Systems in USVs

Cybersecurity Threats to Autonomous Systems

Opportunities

Advancements in Naval Technologies

Rapid Adoption of Unmanned Surface Vehicles in Defense Operations

Rise in Defense Budgets

Case Studies

Fugro Deployed 12-Meter Uncrewed Surface Vessel Equipped With Electric-Powered Remotely Operated Vehicle

Use of Norbit's Sonar Devices for Mapping Beaver Burrows

Use of Oceanalpha SL40 USV for Hydrographic Surveying of Hamburg Port

Use of Oceanaplha M80 USV for Offshore Wind Farm Scouring and Cable Survey

Use of Uni-Pact USV for Near-Shore Topographic and Bathymetry Data

Company Profiles

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales

Exail Technologies

Textron Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Kongsberg

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Qinetiq

LIG Nex1

BAE Systems

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Searobotics Corp.

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Martac

Edge Pjsc Group

Ocean Aero

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Saildrone, Inc.

Seafloor Systems, Inc.

Sea-Kit International

ST Engineering

Zhuhai Yunzhou Intelligence Technology Ltd.

Maritime Robotics

Ocius Technologies

Oceanalpha

Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.

