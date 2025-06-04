Nelson’s Platform, Edwin, Named “Digital Learning Platform of the Year” In 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Nelson , Canada's leading education content provider, has been selected as winner of the “Digital Learning Platform of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Nelson’s digital learning platform, Edwin, which combines curriculum-aligned content, interactive tools, and dedicated support. The curriculum-aligned resources help educators save time with lesson planning, student assessment, and engaging supports. Edwin’s relevant and differentiated content builds classroom equity, while various modes of content such as text audio, and video, help students demonstrate their progress.

An Edwin license provides access to core curriculum content across subjects like Math, English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science. Beyond core subjects, Edwin Essentials equips students with life skills including financial literacy, digital citizenship, cultural competence, global awareness, and personal growth. The content is designed to be flexible, engaging, and can be delivered as whole-class lessons, small groups or independently based on student interest. This approach supports the development of well-rounded learners in a rapidly changing world.

Edwin has been recently updated with the addition of a math progress check tool. The new user-friendly tool seamlessly integrates with the existing curriculum, making it easier for teachers to track student performance, identify areas for improvement, and prepare students for provincial testing. By measuring student progress, educators can easily tailor instruction to meet the needs of each learner.

In addition to the progress check tool, Edwin also offers new supports and resources that are regularly updated to ensure content is timely, engaging and curriculum-aligned. Other recent updates to Edwin include changes to its “browse by curriculum” feature where teachers can easily access the latest curriculum-linked content for their subjects with the click of a button.

“Edwin is transforming classroom engagement and empowering both teachers and students to achieve their full potential. These days, teachers are tasked with duties that go beyond working directly with students in a classroom. They need ways of saving time to make those actual teaching hours count,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Edwin's unique combination of innovative progress check tool, continuously updated curriculum, and user-friendly resources make it a standout in the EdTech industry meeting teachers where they are. We are excited to award Nelson with ‘Digital Learning Platform of the Year’ for Edwin!”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Before developing Edwin, I visited thousands of classrooms to get a better sense of the experience’s students found engaging in other areas of their lives and what could help teachers save time. The result is creating enjoyment and experiential learning, so students are immersing themselves in the material, rather than being forced to do it,” said Steve Brown, Nelson CEO. “We are proud to accept this award from EdTech Breakthrough and to be recognized for leading the way in educational innovation. We’re committed to making technology a powerful support in the classroom, and empowering educators and students through cutting-edge tools and comprehensive support.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

