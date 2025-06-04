American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) invites its stockholders, team members and other interested parties to attend its virtual annual meeting of stockholders June 11 at 9 a.m. CT. Anyone can attend the annual meeting by registering in advance or on the day of the meeting at proxydocs.com/AAL and clicking the “Register Here” button.

Stockholders can submit questions in writing on the day of the meeting through the virtual annual meeting website. Stockholders may also submit questions prior to 4 p.m. CT June 10 after registering at the above website.

The webcast of the virtual annual meeting of stockholders will be available to the public for two weeks after the meeting at aa.com/investorrelations.

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL.

investor.relations@aa.com