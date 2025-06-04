Global Educational Technology Innovators Honored in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the seventh annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the world’s most innovative companies driving transformation for K-12, higher education, corporate training and lifelong learning environments.

“We’re witnessing a generational shift in how education is delivered and experienced, and this year’s EdTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that transformation,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “From AI-driven tutoring platforms and immersive STEM tools to next-generation administrative systems and career readiness solutions, these breakthrough companies are solving real-world challenges for students, educators and institutions alike. We’re thrilled to spotlight our 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners as leaders who are not only keeping up with rapid digital transformation, but helping shape the next era of education and lifelong learning.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Skills Training, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

This year’s program highlights a remarkable surge in technological advancement and adoption across K-12, higher education, workforce development and lifelong learning environments. Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Enhanced Curriculum

Special Education Solution of the Year: TeachTown enCORE

Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Wonderbook by Playaway Products

Administration Tools

Classroom Management Solution of the Year: Sergeant Laboratories, AristotleK12

Education Administration Solution of the Year: Frontline Education, Frontline HCM (Human Capital Management)

Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian

Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Logitech Reach

Student Personalization & Engagement

Student Engagement Solution of the Year: ViewSonic ClassSwift

Student Engagement Innovation of the Year: Xello

Gamified Digital Learning Solution of the Year: Stride Inc., K12 Skills Arcade

Adaptive Learning

Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year: Coursemojo

Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Quizizz

Language Learning

Language Learning Software of the Year: Langly.ai

Language Learning Innovation Award: Carnegie Learning, ClearTalk

Language Learning App of the Year: Vooks

Overall Language Learning Company of the Year: Studycat

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

LMS Solution of the Year: Evolve

LMS Platform of the Year: Instructure, Canvas

Student Information Systems (SIS)

SIS Solution of the Year: DegreeSight

SIS Innovation of the Year: Edupoint Educational Systems, Synergy Education Platform

SIS Solution Provider of the Year: Thesis Elements

College Preparation

College Prep Solution of the Year: Earnest

College Prep Company of the Year: Juni Learning, Acely

Career Development & Preparation

Career Readiness Solution of the Year: Gale, part of Cengage Group

Career Exploration Solution of the Year: Sphero Blueprint Engineering

Career Readiness Platform of the Year: InStage

Career Development Solution of the Year: ACI Learning

Overall Career Prep Company of the Year: Relias

STEM

Engineering Learning Solution of the Year: SolidProfessor

Science Learning Solution of the Year: Inquisitive

Reading Solution of the Year: World Book, Inc., ClassMate

K-12 STEM Solution of the Year: Ozobot

Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year: Lingokids

Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Defined

Creativity

Art Education Solution of the Year: ArtBound

Creativity Solution of the Year: Canva for Education

Global Engagement

Global Engagement Solution of the Year: Yodeck

Experiential Education Solution of the Year: Tevera, a Lumivero solution

Global Engagement Company of the Year: Terra Dotta

e-Learning

Digital Courseware Solution of the Year: Edmentum, Edmentum Courseware

Publishing Software of the Year: Learnetic

e-Learning Innovation of the Year: Archer Career

Overall e-Learning Company of the Year: Learning.com

Online Courses

Online Learning Innovation Award: Sophia Learning

Online Education Solution of the Year: Outschool

Professional Development

Professional Development Platform of the Year: SimpleK12

Professional Development Innovation Award: Speexx

Professional Development Solution of the Year: TORSH

Enterprise Learning

Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: O'Reilly, O’Reilly AI Academy

Corporate Learning Solution of the Year: Udacity

Early Childhood Education

Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: Britannica Education

Overall Early Childhood Education Solution Provider of the Year: BridgeCare

Next-Gen Schools

Best Student Personalization Solution: MobyMax

Best Competency-based Education Solution: SpacesEDU by myBlueprint

Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: BenQ ideaCam S1 Plus

Next-Gen School Solution of the Year: CrisisGo

Learning Analytics

Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: Otus

Learning Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: Apollo English

Testing and Test Preparation

Test Prep Innovation of the Year: Kaplan

Test Prep Solution of the Year: Formative by Newsela

Test Prep Solution Provider of the Year: Target Test Prep

Enrollment Management

Enrollment Management Solution of the Year: Arly

Enrollment Management Innovation Award: Niche

Student Safety

Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: Versaterm CaseWorX

Student Safety Innovation Award: StarRez

Student Safety Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize

Artificial Intelligence in Education

AI Innovation Award: Mindstone

Best Use of AI in Education: Learnosity, Feedback Aide

Information Technology & Implementation

Education Hardware Innovation Award: Clear Touch, The NEXT Hub

EdTech IT Support Service Innovation Award: Lenovo, Lenovo® Advanced Protection powered by Safeware®

Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: SchoolStatus

K-12 EdTech Deployment of the Year: Pocketalk

Industry Leadership

Educational Support System of the Year: Elephant Learning

Digital Learning Platform of the Year: Nelson Education, Edwin

EdTech Company CEO of the Year: Dani O’Shaughnessey, Red Rover

Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: Grammarly, Grammarly Authorship

