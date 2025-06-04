Global Educational Technology Innovators Honored in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the seventh annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the world’s most innovative companies driving transformation for K-12, higher education, corporate training and lifelong learning environments.
“We’re witnessing a generational shift in how education is delivered and experienced, and this year’s EdTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that transformation,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “From AI-driven tutoring platforms and immersive STEM tools to next-generation administrative systems and career readiness solutions, these breakthrough companies are solving real-world challenges for students, educators and institutions alike. We’re thrilled to spotlight our 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners as leaders who are not only keeping up with rapid digital transformation, but helping shape the next era of education and lifelong learning.”
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Skills Training, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
This year’s program highlights a remarkable surge in technological advancement and adoption across K-12, higher education, workforce development and lifelong learning environments. Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Enhanced Curriculum
Special Education Solution of the Year: TeachTown enCORE
Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Wonderbook by Playaway Products
Administration Tools
Classroom Management Solution of the Year: Sergeant Laboratories, AristotleK12
Education Administration Solution of the Year: Frontline Education, Frontline HCM (Human Capital Management)
Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian
Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Logitech Reach
Student Personalization & Engagement
Student Engagement Solution of the Year: ViewSonic ClassSwift
Student Engagement Innovation of the Year: Xello
Gamified Digital Learning Solution of the Year: Stride Inc., K12 Skills Arcade
Adaptive Learning
Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year: Coursemojo
Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Quizizz
Language Learning
Language Learning Software of the Year: Langly.ai
Language Learning Innovation Award: Carnegie Learning, ClearTalk
Language Learning App of the Year: Vooks
Overall Language Learning Company of the Year: Studycat
Learning Management Systems (LMS)
LMS Solution of the Year: Evolve
LMS Platform of the Year: Instructure, Canvas
Student Information Systems (SIS)
SIS Solution of the Year: DegreeSight
SIS Innovation of the Year: Edupoint Educational Systems, Synergy Education Platform
SIS Solution Provider of the Year: Thesis Elements
College Preparation
College Prep Solution of the Year: Earnest
College Prep Company of the Year: Juni Learning, Acely
Career Development & Preparation
Career Readiness Solution of the Year: Gale, part of Cengage Group
Career Exploration Solution of the Year: Sphero Blueprint Engineering
Career Readiness Platform of the Year: InStage
Career Development Solution of the Year: ACI Learning
Overall Career Prep Company of the Year: Relias
STEM
Engineering Learning Solution of the Year: SolidProfessor
Science Learning Solution of the Year: Inquisitive
Reading Solution of the Year: World Book, Inc., ClassMate
K-12 STEM Solution of the Year: Ozobot
Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year: Lingokids
Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Defined
Creativity
Art Education Solution of the Year: ArtBound
Creativity Solution of the Year: Canva for Education
Global Engagement
Global Engagement Solution of the Year: Yodeck
Experiential Education Solution of the Year: Tevera, a Lumivero solution
Global Engagement Company of the Year: Terra Dotta
e-Learning
Digital Courseware Solution of the Year: Edmentum, Edmentum Courseware
Publishing Software of the Year: Learnetic
e-Learning Innovation of the Year: Archer Career
Overall e-Learning Company of the Year: Learning.com
Online Courses
Online Learning Innovation Award: Sophia Learning
Online Education Solution of the Year: Outschool
Professional Development
Professional Development Platform of the Year: SimpleK12
Professional Development Innovation Award: Speexx
Professional Development Solution of the Year: TORSH
Enterprise Learning
Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: O'Reilly, O’Reilly AI Academy
Corporate Learning Solution of the Year: Udacity
Early Childhood Education
Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: Britannica Education
Overall Early Childhood Education Solution Provider of the Year: BridgeCare
Next-Gen Schools
Best Student Personalization Solution: MobyMax
Best Competency-based Education Solution: SpacesEDU by myBlueprint
Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: BenQ ideaCam S1 Plus
Next-Gen School Solution of the Year: CrisisGo
Learning Analytics
Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: Otus
Learning Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: Apollo English
Testing and Test Preparation
Test Prep Innovation of the Year: Kaplan
Test Prep Solution of the Year: Formative by Newsela
Test Prep Solution Provider of the Year: Target Test Prep
Enrollment Management
Enrollment Management Solution of the Year: Arly
Enrollment Management Innovation Award: Niche
Student Safety
Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: Versaterm CaseWorX
Student Safety Innovation Award: StarRez
Student Safety Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize
Artificial Intelligence in Education
AI Innovation Award: Mindstone
Best Use of AI in Education: Learnosity, Feedback Aide
Information Technology & Implementation
Education Hardware Innovation Award: Clear Touch, The NEXT Hub
EdTech IT Support Service Innovation Award: Lenovo, Lenovo® Advanced Protection powered by Safeware®
Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: SchoolStatus
K-12 EdTech Deployment of the Year: Pocketalk
Industry Leadership
Educational Support System of the Year: Elephant Learning
Digital Learning Platform of the Year: Nelson Education, Edwin
EdTech Company CEO of the Year: Dani O’Shaughnessey, Red Rover
Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: Grammarly, Grammarly Authorship
