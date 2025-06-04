Pune, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESCBN Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates MESCBN Market size was valued at USD 5.86 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 17.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

E2open, Infor (Infor Nexus), One Network Enterprises, OpenText, Siemens Digital Logistics, SupplyOn, TrueCommerce (Accellos), TraceLink, BluJay Solutions, MP Objects (MPO), and others.

The U.S. MESCBN market is driven by advanced cloud infrastructure, high adoption of enterprise automation, and stringent data compliance needs. In 2023, the market was valued at USD 2.01 billion and is projected to reach USD 5.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.91% during 2024–2032. Increasing investment in hybrid cloud and real-time analytics further fuels growth.

MESCBN Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.1 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments •By Industry Verticals (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Education, Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Science, Automotive, Food & Beverage)



•By Deployment Type (On-Prem, Cloud)



•By Customer Type (Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB), Large) Key Growth Drivers Rising Need for Real-Time Visibility and Data-Driven Decision Making across Global Supply Chain Networks.

By Industry Verticals: Automotive Dominates, Healthcare & Life Science Grows Fastest

Automotive remains the largest consumer of MESCBN solutions and accounted for 23.19% of revenue share in 2024, driven by real-time supply chain monitoring needs, global manufacturing coordination, and predictive maintenance requirements. MESCBN allows end-to-end data across all your production plants, warehouses, and logistics hubs with upgraded visibility and less downtime, as it makes your supply chain operate on one common platform.

The healthcare & life science segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, postulated to be catalyzed by the rising demand for interconnected medical systems, electronic health records, and secured patient data exchange. MESCBN also accommodates real-time data flow and enables compliance with strict data protection regulations. More and more healthcare institutions are becoming reliant on IoT-enabled medical devices and remote diagnostics.

By Deployment Type: On-Premise Leads, Cloud Grows Fastest

In 2023, On-Premise deployment remained the highest contributor to the MESCBN market, particularly among large enterprises that require full control over their data, compliance with regulatory requirements, and customization. Due to the security features and low latency provided by on-premises solutions, organizations in the BFSI and defense sectors prefer on-premises solutions.

Cloud provides the characteristics of flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability, it is expected to have the fastest growth in terms of CAGR over the period 2024-2032. Cloud-based MESCBN solutions also allow data and services to be accessed from anywhere, thus supporting hybrid work environments with constant collaboration. More enterprises these days embrace cloud-native platforms to speed up their digital transformation, ensure better agility, and lower infrastructure costs.





By Customer Type: Large Enterprises Dominate, SMBs Grow Fastest

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 58.79% of revenue share, as a result of the complexity of operations, large volume of structured and unstructured data, and vast IT budgets, including cloud computing for this industry segment. Such organizations think of their MESCBN to integrate heterogeneous systems, guarantee compliance, and promote enterprise-wide automation.

Small and Medium-sized Businesses can expect the fastest growth as MESCBN solutions become affordable and easier to deploy via the cloud. Without a history of heavy upfront investments, small and medium businesses are leveraging MESCBN to translate competitive advantages into customer engagement and process effectiveness. More vendors are coming to market with modular MESCBN packages targeted for the specific needs and funding capabilities of smaller businesses.

Regional Developments:

North America dominated the market and accounted for 39.39% of revenue share in 2023, due to the development of IT infrastructure, cloud technologies in the region, and several MESCBN providers. To excel in their operations and stay ahead of the competition, U.S. enterprises are pouring millions of dollars for hybrid cloud networks along with AI data analytics. Because of this, the region also reaps the benefits of the availability of regulatory frameworks that are supportive of digital transformation.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with an impressive CAGR for the period 2024–2032, due to rapid industrialization, growing digital services, and increasing cloud adoption in countries like China, India, South Korea, and other APAC nations. The strong presence of regional demand is due to government-led initiatives promoting smart cities and digital economy structure and encouraging enterprises to extend investment in advanced network solutions, encouraging enterprises for bringing up MESCBN.

Recent Developments in the MESCBN Market (2024)

April 2024 – IBM launched its next-gen Cloud Pak platform integrated with advanced MESCBN features for hybrid cloud environments.

March 2024 – Microsoft Azure introduced a new MESCBN-compatible analytics toolkit, enabling real-time decision-making for enterprises.

February 2024 – Cisco Systems announced its intent to acquire a startup specializing in AI-driven MESCBN security protocols.

