Gray Media Bolsters Broadcast Partnership with The New Orleans Saints

ATLANTA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, WVUE (New Orleans, Fox 8) and the Saints have entered into a five-year extension to their long-standing broadcast partnership through the conclusion of the 2029 NFL season. The extension kicks off with all three 2025 preseason games starting August 10, when the Saints travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

Extending this agreement cements the bond among Gray Media, WVUE, and the Saints, re-enforcing their shared commitment to providing the community with unparalleled sports coverage and access to the region’s biggest and most impactful teams.

The 2025 Saints Pre-Season Match Ups are as Follows:

August 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 PM CT

August 17 – vs Jacksonville, 12:00 PM CT

August 23 – vs Denver, 12:00 PM CT

As the Official Television Broadcast Partner of the New Orleans Saints, the preseason games will all air on Gray’s 15-station Saints Pre-Season Network, including locally on WVUE Fox 8. In addition, Gray Media’s Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will rebroadcast each preseason game the following day.

“We’re thrilled to extend our important partnership with the New Orleans Saints and continue providing Saints fans with unmatched, exclusive coverage,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray and New Orleans resident. “Gray and WVUE FOX 8 are also excited to work with the Saints in bringing more Saints programming to both FOX 8 and the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, and we know viewers will be too.”

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, our priority remains delivering first-class coverage and unique access to our fans,” said Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints. “Gray Media and FOX 8 have been exceptional partners, setting the standard for regional sports broadcasting. We’re thrilled to expand this relationship and elevate the way Saints fans experience our team.”

Saints Pre-Season Network Affiliates

WVUE - New Orleans, LA

WBRC - Birmingham, AL



WAFB - Baton Rouge, LA

KNOE – Monroe-El Dorado, LA

WLBT - Jackson, MS

KPLC – Lake Charles, LA

WMC - Memphis, TN

WDAM – Hattiesburg – Laurel WALA - Mobile-Pensacola

KALB – Alexandria, La KSLA - Shreveport, LA

WTOK – Meridian, MS KATC - Lafayette, LA

WJHG – Panama City, FL WLOX - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS





Saints Programming on GCSEN

WVUE and the Saints will co-produce all-new exclusive Saints-related programming to air on the GCSEN.

The Draft Show LIVE

Daily Training Camp Show, hosted live from Saints Training Camp

Extended Pre-Game Show, live throughout the season

Post-Game Locker Room Show, live following each game

Saints All Access and the Saints Insider Podcasts

WVUE will produce five weekly Saints-related programs to air on Fox 8 and/or the GCSEN.

Live Tailgate – Before each Saints game

Final Play – Sundays at 10:35 PM CT

Black & Gold Review - Mondays at 10:35 PM CT

Game Plan – Wednesdays at 10:35 PM CT

Overtime Podcast – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Gray Media will also premiere an exclusive NFL Films documentary “Waiting on Moore,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Saints and new Head Coach Kellen Moore on GCSEN Sunday and Monday June 8th and 9th at 7pm CT.

The GCSEN consists of 13 regional television markets.

Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

WVUE Ch-7.1 - New Orleans, LA



WBRC Ch-6.3 - Birmingham, AL



WAFB Ch-9.3 - Baton Rouge, LA

KGCH Ch-32.1 - Lake Charles, LA

WLBT Ch-3.3 - Jackson, MS



WLHA Ch-18.2 – Hattiesburg, MS KSLA Ch-12.2 - Shreveport, LA

WOOK Ch-15.5 – Meridian, MS WALA Ch-10.5 – Mobile, AL



KLGC Ch-25.2 – Alexandria, LA KCWL Ch-24.1 – Monroe, LA

WTBL Ch-51.3 - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS



K36QM, Ch-36.1 - Lafayette, LA



WSFA Ch-12.3 - Montgomery, AL

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

