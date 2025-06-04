Target Test Prep Named “Test Prep Solution Provider of the Year” in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP), a leader in innovative test preparation solutions for the GMAT, GRE, EA, and SAT, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Test Prep Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

As more students apply to graduate business programs, the demand for flexible, results-driven, and personalized prep tools has never been higher. Target Test Prep is meeting this need by offering GMAT exam preparation through a web-based self-study platform designed to give business school candidates adaptability and control over their test preparation, guiding them step by step through the study process from start to score goal and tracking their progress at a granular level. TTP AI Assist and TTP GMAT OnDemand are two new offerings that combine breakthrough technology, tailored learning experiences, and comprehensive instructional content.

“Our aim is to revolutionize GMAT prep through AI, video-driven instruction, and a proven methodology, to empower students to reach their full potential and achieve their graduate business education goals,” said Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep. “The GMAT is often perceived as a barrier to advancing in business education. Whether a student is aiming for a top-tier graduate management program or looking to strengthen their quantitative skills, we will continue to provide the resources, guidance, and support they need to succeed.”

TTP AI Assist is an AI-powered chatbot that is not only designed for GMAT preparation but also GRE preparation. AI Assist delivers precise, real-time support based on rigorous content expertise, providing students with immediate and highly relevant explanations to complex questions. Key features include tailored assistance that adjusts to students’ needs and strengthens core concepts; Real-time support through instant responsiveness; and Intelligent design that enhances understanding and bridges learning gaps.

TTP GMAT OnDemand provides 2,000+ video lessons led by experts such as the company’s founder, CEO and GMAT expert Scott Woodbury-Stewart, offering students a flexible and in-depth learning experience that adapts to their individual study needs. With OnDemand, students can study at their own pace and revisit lessons as needed. Each video provides step-by-step solutions to enhance understanding and the OnDemand services show how to apply Quant, Verbal, and Data Insights concepts.

“By refining the test prep experience with AI-driven assistance and on-demand video content, TTP ensures students master key concepts efficiently and effectively with a level of flexibility. A strong GMAT score is crucial in today’s hypercompetitive business school landscape. However, many students face barriers to test prep due to costly study resources, generic prep courses, and a lack of personalized support,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “TTP offers an innovative, performance-driven, and student-first approach appropriate for all types of students that breaks through the outdated test prep market. TTP dismantles barriers with a one-stop solution that provides an accessible and highly effective test prep experience.”



TTP’s data-driven, methodical approach to GMAT preparation has helped countless students achieve 99th percentile scores, earning them spots at elite graduate business programs. For more information, please visit https://targettestprep.com/ .

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA, or SAT tests, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more.

