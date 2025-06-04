Tuurny Announces Breakthrough in AI-Powered PCB Repair Automation, Backed by NASA-Funded Grant Through SATOP

College Station, TX, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuurny, a robotics and AI company specializing in advanced automation systems for electronics repair, has announced the development of a groundbreaking AI assistant designed to detect and guide repairs for faults on printed circuit boards (PCBs). The innovation stems from a year-long collaboration with undergraduate and graduate engineering teams at Texas A&M University and has been made possible through a NASA-funded grant administered by the Space Alliance Technology Outreach Program (SATOP).

Tuurny’s proprietary platform combines computer vision and a custom large language model (LLM) to create a truly intelligent assistant—capable of analyzing standard photos and videos of PCBs to detect faults, assess repair viability, and deliver step-by-step guidance to technicians. The system continuously monitors progress through real-time visual feedback and allows for dynamic technician interaction, enabling both trainees and professionals to perform complex repairs with precision and confidence.

“With the support of local leaders like Jose Quintana from AdventGX, organizations such as the Greater Brazos Partnership, and technical advisors from engineering firms like TStar, we've been able to turn high-concept ideas into working solutions,” said Sina Ghashghaei, CEO of Tuurny. “These partnerships have laid the foundation for building companies that not only push the frontier of innovation but also create local jobs in national security-critical industries.”

Strategic Impact on Aerospace and Defense

Tuurny’s technology is particularly relevant to the aerospace and defense sectors, where legacy systems often rely on hard-to-source PCBs and where the cost of system downtime can be measured in strategic risk. By enabling rapid, AI-assisted diagnostics and repair—without the need for highly specialized human labor—Tuurny offers a scalable solution for maintaining, extending, and securing mission-critical infrastructure. The company’s tools are also designed with onshoring in mind, reducing dependence on foreign repair supply chains and bolstering U.S. capabilities in microelectronics, avionics, and battlefield electronics.

As the U.S. pushes for greater self-reliance in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, Tuurny is building the support layer for a new generation of resilient, intelligent, and automated repair systems.

Media Contact:

Sina Ghashghaei

CEO, Tuurny Robotics

Sina@tuurny.com

[www.tuurny.com]



