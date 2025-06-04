Sodium-ion Battery (Sulfur, Salt) Market - Global Forecast to 2030 with Faradion, Contemporary Amperex Technology, TIAMAT Energy, HiNa Battery Technology, and Jiangsu Zoolnasm Leading

The global sodium-ion battery market is set to expand significantly, projected to grow from USD 0.67 billion in 2025 to USD 2.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.7%. This surge is driven by sodium-ion batteries' enhanced safety and cost-effectiveness compared to lithium-ion alternatives. The aqueous sodium-ion battery segment will capture a significant market share due to its affordability and safety. The automotive industry is expected to be the fastest-growing sector, driven by the demand for sustainable options. Major players include Faradion, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., and TIAMAT Energy. The report provides strategic insights into market segmentation, trends, and competitive dynamics.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium-ion Battery Market by Battery Type (Sodium-Sulfur and Sodium-Salt), Technology Type (Aqueous and Non-aqueous), End-use (Energy Storage, Automotive, and Industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report serves as a valuable tool for market leaders and new entrants, providing precise revenue forecasts for the sodium-ion battery market and its segments. It offers stakeholders an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape and insights to refine their business strategies. Additionally, it provides a pulse on market dynamics, outlining key drivers and challenges.

Key players such as Faradion (UK), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (China), TIAMAT Energy (France), HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are strategically expanding through acquisitions, partnerships, and other agreements to boost their market presence.

Aqueous Sodium-Ion Battery Segment

The aqueous sodium-ion battery technology is anticipated to capture the second-largest market share during this period. Despite its lower energy density, the appeal of this segment lies in its cost-effectiveness and safety. These batteries use water-based electrolytes, providing a more secure solution compared to their non-aqueous counterparts.

Rapid Growth in Automotive Applications

The automotive industry is experiencing a swift adoption of sodium-ion batteries as an efficient energy storage solution. The advantages-high energy density, rapid charging, and heightened safety-are propelling their use in electric vehicles, aligning with tougher emission standards and rising consumer demand. Leading manufacturers are developing innovative materials and technologies to optimize the cost and efficiency of these batteries.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages144
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$0.67 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.01 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate24.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need for Cost-Effective Alternatives to Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Increasing Demand for Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions

Challenges

  • Limited Availability of High-Performance Materials for Sodium-Ion Batteries
  • Wide Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Industries
  • Lack of Established Supply Chains

Opportunities

  • Abundance of Sodium Resources
  • Innovation and Technological Advances in Sodium-Ion Batteries

Company Profiles

  • Faradion
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)
  • Tiamat Energy
  • Hina Battery Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Altris AB
  • Natron Energy, Inc.
  • NGK Insulators, Ltd.
  • Li-Fun Technology Corporation Limited
  • Jiangsu Transimage Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Natrium Energy Co., Ltd.
  • Sodion Energy Pvt. Ltd.
  • Indi Energy
  • Northvolt AB
  • Zonergy Corporation
  • BYD Motors Inc.
  • Farasis Energy Europe GmbH
  • Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t45n3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

