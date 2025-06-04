$50+ Bn Intelligent Robotics Market Analysis: Industrial Robots, Service Robots (Ground, Underwater), Collaborative Robots - Global Forecast to 2030 with Case Study Analysis of Amazon, Pal and Nippon

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Robotics Market by Robot Type (Industrial Robots, Service Robots (Ground, Underwater), Collaborative Robots), Mobility (Fixed, Mobile), Application (Personal & Domestic Assistance, Industrial Automation and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent robotics market is expected to grow from USD 13.99 billion in 2025 to USD 50.33 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2025 to 2030

The global intelligent robotics market is largely fuelled by governmental support and policy initiatives to accelerate modern technology adoption. Governments across developed and emerging economies prioritize digital transformation, automation, and AI integration into critical sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, defence, and infrastructure. These strategic imperatives are translated into funding programs, tax incentives, R&D subsidies, and innovation grants, directly benefiting intelligent robotics companies and startups.



Mobile robots segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030.



The use of mobile robots is propelled by their applications in logistics, healthcare, defense, and manufacturing industries. These robots, with the ability to navigate changing environments on their own, are best suited for applications such as warehouse transportation, hospital delivery, and monitoring. Developments in AI, computer vision, and LiDAR technologies have immensely enhanced their real-time decision-making, collision avoidance, and route planning abilities. Moreover, the growth in e-commerce and just-in-time delivery concepts has augmented the demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to optimize intralogistics and boost operational efficiency.



Healthcare & medical assistance segment is anticipated to capture the second largest share of the intelligent robotics market in 2030.



The increasing requirement for automation in the clinical and patient treatment environment influences the adoption of intelligent robotics technologies for healthcare & medical assistance applications. These robots are used for operating support, rehabilitation, patient monitoring, diagnosis, and hospital logistics, which provides better accuracy, stability, and protection.



The increase in chronic illnesses, aging populations, and healthcare labour shortages compel hospitals and care facilities to implement robotic solutions that enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes. Technological innovations in AI, computer vision, and real-time analytics empower robots to execute complicated medical procedures with high precision and less human error. Robots also aid infection control by providing contactless services such as decontamination and medication administration.



China is expected to hold the largest share of the intelligent robotics market in 2030.



China emerges as a robust homegrown robotics manufacturing base, supported by a cluster of AI startups and state-of-the-art research facilities. With a rapidly growing aging population and rising labor costs, Chinese manufacturers are migrating in greater numbers to install intelligent robots to enhance productivity and reduce manual labor.

Moreover, the growth of smart cities and ubiquitous 5G infrastructure boosts the deployment of mobile and service robots with AI integration. The country's huge consumer base also fuels the demand for domestic and personal robotics applications, such as cleaning, caretaking, and home automation. Good export facilities, regular R&D spending, and local partners collaborating with international technology corporations further establish it as a leading player in the intelligent robotics industry throughout the region.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Industrial Automation

Rapid Digital Transformation and AI Integration in Critical Sectors

Rising Popularity of Robot-Assisted Surgeries

Restraints

Complexities Associated with Interoperability and Integration of Robotics Systems

Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies by SMEs due to Financial and Operational Barriers

Opportunities

Shortage of Skilled Workforce and High Labor Costs

Implementation of Smart City Projects

Mounting Demand for Cost-Effective Eldercare Solutions

Challenges

High Technical Complexities and Commercialization Issues

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Advanced Speech Synthesis

Machine Vision

Computer Vision

Robot-As-A-Service (RaaS)

Complementary Technologies

Internet of Things (IoT)

Adjacent Technologies

Smart Materials

Soft Robotics

Case Study Analysis

Amazon Robotics Deploys Eight Robots to Help Employees Optimize Operations

Pal Robotics Takes Part in Sandro Project to Introduce Innovative Robots That Assist Elderly Population

Nippon Trends Food Service, Inc. Uses Softbank Robotics Group's Keenbot Robot to Improve Efficiency and Staff Productivity

Companies Featured

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot Corporation

Ecovacs

Kuka AG

ABB

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softbank Robotics Group

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Tesla

Diligent Robotics Inc.

Dusty Robotics

Starship Technologies

Moley Robotics

Ecorobotix

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Neura Robotics GmbH

Agile Robots SE

Pal Robotics

Covariant

Realtime Robotics

Brain Corporation

Anybotics

Sota Robotics (HK) Limited

Vecna Robotics





