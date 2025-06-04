Altcoin-Focused Cloud Mining Contracts Launch as Dogecoin Breaks Resistance

New York, USA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Dogecoin breaks a key resistance level with a 2.4% rally, driven by institutional interest and renewed community engagement, global cloud mining platform HashFly has announced a strategic update to its services. The company has launched a new set of altcoin-focused cloud mining contracts, including full support for Dogecoin (DOGE), alongside upgrades to its proprietary AI optimization engine.

With Dogecoin’s market activity rising, mining infrastructure demand has shifted toward more flexible, multi-coin models. HashFly, a veteran in the cloud mining space since 2013, responded by integrating DOGE into its mining ecosystem, allowing users to participate in the altcoin mining surge without hardware or technical setup.

“We’ve seen consistent user interest in diversifying beyond Bitcoin, and Dogecoin’s breakout reinforces that trend,” said a spokesperson from HashFly. “Our AI-powered platform ensures that users can mine trending assets like DOGE efficiently, with no manual intervention required.”

Highlights of HashFly’s New Cloud Mining Options

Dogecoin-Enabled Mining Contracts

Users can now mine DOGE using HashFly’s infrastructure — ideal for those seeking to leverage current market trends without buying or managing mining hardware.

HashFly’s machine learning engine evaluates live blockchain metrics — such as mining difficulty, price volatility, and hash rate — to automatically optimize mining performance across supported coins.

As with all HashFly services, the new contracts are fully managed via cloud, with an intuitive dashboard and real-time analytics accessible to all users.

The integration of DOGE is part of HashFly’s ongoing commitment to aligning mining offerings with active market demand, empowering users to participate in emerging crypto trends with minimal friction.

HashFly currently serves over 1 million registered users in more than 100 countries, with operational data centers located in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The company has built a reputation for secure infrastructure, transparent reporting, and adaptive mining services that scale with user needs.

New users can take advantage of a $10 welcome bonus upon registration, which can be used toward any mining contract — including Dogecoin-compatible plans introduced this month.

Founded in 2013, HashFly is one of the world’s longest-running and most widely used cloud mining platforms. The company specializes in providing hardware-free cryptocurrency mining solutions powered by intelligent automation and global infrastructure. HashFly’s mission is to make mining accessible, efficient, and responsive to the evolving crypto landscape.

