Pixalate’s May 2025 Germany Publisher Rankings for Websites and Mobile Apps: spiegel.de and ‘GoalAlert’ Among Top-Ranked for Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality

London, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, has released the May 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for Germany . This index evaluates websites and mobile apps across the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The Publisher Trust Index provides a comprehensive method for assessing quality and offers monthly rankings of the world's websites and apps, bringing unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to the report for Germany , Pixalate has also released Publisher Trust Indexes for Japan , Brazil , the United States ( U.S. ), the United Kingdom ( UK ), Spain , the Netherlands , and Canada .

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 35 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 14+ million Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in May 2025 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

