XPstore & ExperienceRick Redefine the Trading Card Game Experience with a Revolutionary Retail and Play Model in Georgia

Flowery Branch, GA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPstore is changing the game—literally and figuratively. As the newest and most innovative trading card store in Georgia, XPstore introduces a hybrid model of in-person community play and streamlined digital retail through Awesome Deals Deluxe (E-commerce Platform), making it easier than ever to shop, play, and learn your favorite card games including Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Union Arena, One Piece Card Game, and Riftbound TCG.

XPstore’s next-gen retail space in Flowery Branch isn’t just a local card shop—it’s a TCG community hub, retail innovation lab, and flexible event space rolled into one. At a time when most TCG stores rely on outdated models, XPstore is setting a new standard for what card game retail can and should be.

A Fresh Take on the Local Game Store

Founded by Rick Jeffries, also known as TCG content creator ExperienceRick, XPstore was designed from the ground up to eliminate the common pain points of traditional trading card stores. Forget about glass display cases, limited stock, and intimidating environments—XPstore is a welcoming, modern space where newcomers, collectors, and competitive players can feel at home.

Located at 6360 Spout Springs Rd, Suite A, XPstore is open seven days a week and offers a tech-forward retail experience. Shoppers can browse curated in-store inventory or access thousands of singles and sealed products via in-store kiosks—then choose from multiple fulfillment options including:

Walk-in purchases

Same-day “Pick, Pack, and Pickup” (1–2 hours)

Next-day pickup

Weekend/tournament pickup

Home delivery via online order

This flexible model allows XPstore to offer unmatched product variety without clutter or pressure, making it a go-to for Union Arena booster boxes, Magic singles, Pokémon collectibles, and more.

A Home for Play, Learning, and Connection

XPstore isn’t just built to sell—it’s built to support gameplay and community growth. The store features dedicated areas for open play, scheduled tournaments, and learn-to-play sessions. Whether you’re interested in Union Arena tournaments, testing a new Magic deck, or teaching your kids how to play Pokémon, XPstore has the space, staff, and structure to support your goals.

XPstore also actively engages its player base through Discord, YouTube walkthroughs, Instagram updates, and live event coverage. From exclusive giveaways to new TCG set launches, the store stays plugged into the heart of the trading card community.

Building a TCG Ecosystem, One Player at a Time

What truly sets XPstore apart is its community-first approach. Staffed by experienced TCG players and welcoming to all skill levels, the environment is tailored to foster genuine connection and growth. It’s a place where veteran Magic players and first-time Union Arena fans can trade tips, battle, and bond—without the gatekeeping.

The store’s flexible hours are built for busy schedules:

Store Hours:

Mon–Thu: 2 PM – 8 PM

Fri: 2 PM – 11:59 PM

Sat: 10 AM – 11:59 PM

Sun: 10 AM – 8 PM

Whether you’re squeezing in a quick match on your lunch break or grinding until midnight, XPstore is ready for you.

Events, Giveaways & Online Reach

XPstore continues to make waves throughout Georgia’s TCG scene with frequent giveaways, product drops, and high-energy events. With sealed booster box giveaways, exclusive playmat prizes, and Union Arena deck contests, the store is fast becoming a regional destination for competitive players and card collectors alike.

XPstore is growing its national presence through platforms like:

This omnichannel strategy ensures players from all over the U.S. can connect with XPstore’s product drops, event schedules, and exclusive TCG content.

Plan Your Visit or Shop Online

XPstore is located at:

6360 Spout Springs Rd, Suite A

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

(833) 492-4387

www.XPsGA.com

Discover everything from next-day TCG pickups to competitive Union Arena events, all under one roof.

