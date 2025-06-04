Polyimide Films & Tapes Markets: Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Films & Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The polyimide films & tapes market, estimated at USD 1.38 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for reliable, high-performance materials across sectors such as electronics and aerospace.

Flexible printed circuits segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030:

As the electronics sector advances towards miniaturization, the demand for lightweight, flexible, and reliable electronic components elevates. Flexible printed circuits, essential in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and automotive electronics, are increasingly reliant on polyimide materials due to their capacity to meet these stringent sectorial demands.

Electronics end-use industry segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030:

Emerging flexible and wearable electronics have driven novel applications for polyimide films. From flexible displays to foldable devices, these films provide pivotal flexibility, thermal stability, and electrical properties, crucial for the burgeoning demand in wearable technology and flexible electronics.

Asia Pacific region to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030:

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the polyimide films & tapes market. With increasing demand in electronic devices, automotive components, and aerospace applications across China, India, Japan, and South Korea, polyimide films are vital due to their electrical insulation and thermal stability properties.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Pi Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Dupont

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Ube Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Aavid Kunze Gmbh

Dunmore Corporation

Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.

Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Industrial Summit Technology Corporation

Skc

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

Dr. Dietrich Mueller Gmbh

Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

Shinmax Technology Ltd.

Tianjin Hengji International Trade Co., Ltd.

Circuit Components Supplies Ltd.

Polyonics, Inc.

