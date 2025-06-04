EB5 Capital Investor Obtains First Permanent Green Card Approval in 1401 Penn (JF20) Project

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first I-829 petition approval for an investor in its 1401 Penn (JF20) project. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues approval of the removal of conditions of residency for EB-5 investors who have completed their conditional residency period and have demonstrated that their investment has resulted in the creation of at least ten full-time jobs. I-829 approvals permit EB-5 investors to be lawful permanent residents of the United States. The approved petition was filed in April 2021 and was pending for approximately 50 months.

“Receiving an I-829 approval represents a significant achievement in the EB-5 journey,” said Natalia Pronina, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. “We are pleased with this first approval notice and look forward to more investors getting approved.”

Completed in July 2020, JF20 is a mixed-use development featuring a seven-story, 167-unit apartment community and over 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail in Washington, D.C.’s historic Capitol Hill neighborhood. On the ground floor of the property is The Roost, a 12,500 square foot food hall operated by Neighborhood Restaurant Group featuring 12 individual food and beverage concepts. The dynamic food hall has received critical acclaim and is a premier destination on Capitol Hill.

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 45 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. JF20 is EB5 Capital’s 21st project which has reached the permanent green card stage for investors going through the EB-5 immigration process. Now that the first petition has been approved, additional I-829 petition adjudications for this project are expected in the coming months.

