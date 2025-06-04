DirectMeds Acquires Autumn DNA, Expanding into Precision-Based Personalized Wellness

First-of-its-kind integration introduces DNA-based supplement planning to telehealth—positioning DirectMeds as the leader in data-driven, outcome-focused virtual care

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectMeds, a leader in telehealth-driven weight loss treatments, announced the acquisition of Autumn DNA, a personalized supplement company powered by genetic and lifestyle data. The strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion in DirectMeds’ mission to deliver holistic, precision-based wellness solutions to its customer base.

Best known for its affordable, medically supervised GLP-1 programs—including Semaglutide and Tirzepatide—DirectMeds will now offer customers the ability to address nutritional gaps, metabolic function, and long-term health through DNA-informed supplementation. Autumn DNA’s proprietary algorithm analyzes more than 500 health markers to curate billions of possible vitamin combinations, offering highly personalized daily packs that adapt to lifestyle changes.

“Our patients are already transforming their lives through weight loss and other medications,” said Chris Armstrong, CEO of DirectMeds. “With Autumn DNA, we’re giving them the tools to go even deeper—supporting energy, mood, metabolism, and longevity. This isn’t just about prescriptions; it’s about empowering people to feel better from the inside out.”

The new offering provides an end-to-end experience: users receive a home DNA testing kit or upload existing results, complete a lifestyle assessment, and receive customized vitamin packs shipped monthly—which will be integrated within DirectMeds’ existing telehealth and patient portal systems.

“This is a natural evolution for both companies,” said Gianni Lotfi, CEO and Co-founder of Autumn DNA. “We’ve always believed in using cutting-edge science and technology to improve people’s health journeys. With DirectMeds’ provider network and medical infrastructure, we’re expanding the reach of that vision—making personalized wellness more accessible, secure, and seamless than ever.”

Key Features of the Integration Include:

Billions of possible supplement combinations based on genetic and lifestyle factors

Tailored support packs to address medication-related nutrient depletion

HIPAA-compliant data handling and secure at-home DNA testing

Streamlined virtual consults and transparent pricing models

This acquisition responds to rising demand among health-conscious consumers seeking individualized care. Many GLP-1 users experience fatigue, nutrient loss, and other side effects that can hinder progress. DirectMeds aims to meet these needs with the same scientific rigor, medical oversight, and ease of access that has powered its growth in the prescription space.

To learn more or access personalized plans, visit: https://directmeds.com/dm-join-autumn/



About DirectMeds

DirectMeds provides telehealth consultations and prescription delivery services focusing on GLP-1-based weight loss and metabolic treatments. With fast turnaround times, personalized care, and transparent pricing, DirectMeds simplifies access to medically guided health solutions.

About Autumn DNA

Autumn DNA delivers personalized nutrition solutions based on an individual’s genetic profile and lifestyle factors. Through advanced algorithmic analysis, Autumn DNA empowers users with precision supplements that adapt over time for long-term health and optimization.

Media Contact:

Chris Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer, DirectMeds

chris@directmeds.com