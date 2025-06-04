US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Second Lady Usha Vance Address USISPF Leadership Summit 2025

Washington, District Of Columbia , June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) convened its Leadership Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C., bringing together a distinguished group of senior government and business leaders, policy makers and thought leaders to celebrate and advance the U.S.-India-Japan partnership.





(L-R): John Chambers (Chairman, USISPF), Dr. Mukesh Aghi (President & CEO, USISPF), Arvind Krishna (Chairman & CEO, IBM), Secretary Howard Lutick (US Commerce), Toshiaki Higashihara (Chairman, Hitachi), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman, Aditya Birla).





USISPF was proud to host the Second Lady of the United States, Ms. Usha Vance, in a conversation with John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF.

Second Lady Usha Vance described the US-India relationship as “very personal” to her, highlighting a moment of “great opportunity” in the evolving bilateral ties. “When we were visiting India recently, I was struck by the number of people who came up to me and said how much they loved our country, how they visited family, how they visited just for pleasure, and how they were hoping for a close relationship going forward. I think these personal ties have something to do with it.” said Ms. Usha Vance while reminiscing about her visit to India along with her family.

She continued, speaking on her upcoming priorities, "Literacy is going to be a big focus of my efforts. It’s a natural fit, given that I have small children and my own personal interests."

Following her remarks, Mr. John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, delivered opening comments emphasizing the role of innovation and public-private partnerships in strengthening bilateral ties.

The Summit featured engaging discussions with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, Congressman Rich McCormick, Co-Chairman of the India and Indian-American Caucus and Senator Steve Daines.

The keynote address was delivered by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who outlined strategic priorities for deepening economic collaboration between the U.S. and India. “I am a great fan of India, and even the people in the government know it’s true.” Secretary Lutnick stated, underscoring his long-standing admiration for the country.

Drawing from his experience and understanding of India’s growth, he added, "From what I know about India, the core population of India has that drive and ambition, and that’s why the Indian economy will always continue to grow and thrive. It has that underpinning, and you can do things in India that, in many other countries, you just can’t get done."

Emphasizing the positive trajectory of ongoing trade negotiations, he stated, “You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future, because I think we have found a place that really works for both countries.”

Lastly, touching upon U.S. foreign policy under current leadership, he emphasized, “The President thinks 'America First,' but he does not think 'America only' or 'America exclusively.' He will first take care of home - so that we are big and strong - but then he is going to take care of his allies. He is going to make sure that he takes care of India - whom he deeply, deeply admires and respects - and we are going to have a great, great relationship together.”

The evening culminated in the presentation of the USISPF Global Leadership Awards 2025, to Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President & CEO, IBM; Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman, Hitachi, Ltd. These leaders were recognized for their outstanding contributions in strengthening the U.S.–India–Japan economic corridor.

Under the leadership of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group, is the largest Indian greenfield investor in the United States, with investments exceeding $15 billion. Mr. Birla said, "It is a great honor to receive the 2025 USISPF Global Leadership Award. This recognition is a testament to Aditya Birla Group’s deep commitment to the U.S., and belief in the potential to further deepen the U.S.-India partnership. We are proud to have started our journey in the U.S. over 18 years ago, and to place big bets here. We continue to choose America because we believe in the strength, stability, and promise of this nation, and our commitment goes beyond capital – we are investing in people, in communities, and in long-term impact to create mutual prosperity."

Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, was honored for his leadership in redefining the future of technology especially in AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing. Arvind has ensured that India continues to play a central role in the company's global expansion plan and has been passionate about championing US-India deep tech ties. Under Arvind’s leadership, IBM will continue to invest $150 billion in America over the next five years to fuel the economy and accelerate its role as the global leader in computing. "I’m honored to receive this award and grateful for the support of USISPF and its allies in strengthening the U.S.-India-Japan relations,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. “IBM has built partnerships and made sustained technology investments in each country, and I believe these collaborations provide the right foundation for powerful innovation and growth."

Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hitachi, was honored for leading Hitachi's transformation into a leader in Energy, Mobility, Industrial Automation, and Digital Technology, driving growth through sustainable development and benefits for society. Reflecting upon Hitachi's long-standing legacy in India, and accepting the award, he remarked, “Having first established a presence in India in 1933, Hitachi has enjoyed a rich and enduring relationship with the country. India offers Hitachi a tremendous wealth of deep technical talent, and Hitachi brings a broad spectrum of solutions to India, from Mobility to Energy Infrastructure, to Software and Services. As we continue to serve our clients globally, our collaboration with USISPF, along with strong partnerships across the public and private sectors in both the United States and India, will be pivotal in fulfilling our commitment to delivering innovations that benefit society and the planet."





