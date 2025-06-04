Top 10 Strategic Imperatives for Oil and Gas Decarbonization in 2025

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Strategic Imperatives in the Global Oil and Gas Industry, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Decarbonization, digital transformation, and technology innovation have accelerated significantly in the past 5 years. The global energy industry is experiencing an unprecedented transition, and this change is bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) industry. However, the shift to a net-zero future concerning carbon emissions means many companies are also challenged by pricing, energy security, and industry disruption.

The energy industry has scarcely been out of the news headlines for the past few years, specifically regarding price fluctuations, supply challenges, security issues, environmental impact, and growth in global demand. The main challenge for today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

The competitive landscape influencing the future O&G industry is also changing. Innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models are driving the changes.

This study lists and evaluates the top 10 strategic imperatives that the publisher has identified for the decarbonization of the global O&G industry in 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Top 10 Strategic Imperatives in the Global Oil and Gas Industry, 2025

Quantum Computing for Reservoir Simulation

Adoption of Carbon Capture Storage CCS Technologies

Robotics for Automated Drilling and Repairs

AI-driven Asset Management for Predictive Maintenance

Cross-industry IoT Platforms for Operational Efficiency

Managing Workforce Transitions due to Automation

Geopolitical Shifts Affecting Energy Diplomacy

Expansion of Biofuel Production Capabilities

Environmental Regulations Reshaping Global Operations

Using Drones and AI for Pipeline Inspection and Maintenance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66lt56

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.