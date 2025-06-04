Microbiome Sequencing Market Outlook 2025-2029 | Affordable Sequencing Instruments Expand Market Access for Smaller Labs

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiome sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have transformed the discipline by providing high-throughput, affordable analysis of microbial communities with the ability to sequence millions of DNA fragments at once. By combining microbiome data with genomics, proteomics and metabolomics, researchers have gained a full understanding of microbial functions in health and disease.
In addition, the creation of smaller, less expensive sequencing instruments, such as Illumina's MiSeq i100 line, has placed sequencing technologies within reach of smaller research and clinical labs. Organizations are making significant investments in R&D to create affordable sequencing platforms, bioinformatics software and data analysis solutions enabled by AI to enhance precision and efficiency. Strategic partnerships and grants also enhance research in microbiomes, leading to the development of new applications in precision medicine and microbiome therapeutics.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the microbiome sequencing market by component, sequencing technology, laboratory type, application and end user, offering insights into key trends and growth drivers. The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings.
This report analyzes the macroeconomic factors affecting the market. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are identified. The report covers the regulatory landscape, recent technologies and patents in the market, as well as innovations in products and performance. The report also covers the competitive landscape, ESG factors and profiles of leading companies.
The report includes:
- 50 data tables and 51 additional tables
- Analyses of the global market trends for microbiome sequencing technologies, with revenue data from 2021-2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by sequencing technology, component, laboratory type, application, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- A look at the emerging trends and opportunities in microbiome-based therapeutics, clinical trials
- Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies including Illumina, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and PacBio.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|124
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Outlook
- Macroeconomic Analysis
- Impact of U.S.-China Trade War
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Decreasing Cost per Genome
- Government Initiatives and Funding
- Advances in Sequencing Technology
- Market Restraints
-
- Data Complexity and Bioinformatics Challenges
- Lack of Standardized Protocols and Reference Databases
- Lack of Grant Funding
-
- Market Opportunities
- Personalized Medicine and Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Agriculture and the Food Industry
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Nanopore Sequencing
- SMRT Sequencing
- FACS with Microfluidics
- Metatranscriptome Sequencing
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Trends
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Microbiome Sequencing: Global Markets
- Market Analysis by Sequencing Technology
- High-throughput Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Third-Generation Sequencing
- Market Analysis by Component
- Reagents and Kits
- Instruments
- Market Analysis by Laboratory Type
- Wet Labs
- Dry Labs
- Market Analysis by Application
- Disease Diagnosis Research
- Personalized Medicine
- Drug Discovery
- Genetic Screening
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Academic Centers and Research Institutes
- Other End Users
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- MEA
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers
- Ranking of Companies in the Microbiome Sequencing Industry
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Sustainability in the Microbiome Sequencing Market
- ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data
- Analyst's Viewpoint
Company Profiles
- BaseClear
- CD Genomics
- Charles River Laboratories
- CosmosID
- Crown Bioscience
- Danaher Corp.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Illumina Inc.
- Merieux NutriSciences
- Microbiome Insights
- Novogene Co. Ltd.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
- PacBio
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3xk5t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment