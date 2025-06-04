Microbiome Sequencing Market Outlook 2025-2029 | Affordable Sequencing Instruments Expand Market Access for Smaller Labs

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.







Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have transformed the discipline by providing high-throughput, affordable analysis of microbial communities with the ability to sequence millions of DNA fragments at once. By combining microbiome data with genomics, proteomics and metabolomics, researchers have gained a full understanding of microbial functions in health and disease.

In addition, the creation of smaller, less expensive sequencing instruments, such as Illumina's MiSeq i100 line, has placed sequencing technologies within reach of smaller research and clinical labs. Organizations are making significant investments in R&D to create affordable sequencing platforms, bioinformatics software and data analysis solutions enabled by AI to enhance precision and efficiency. Strategic partnerships and grants also enhance research in microbiomes, leading to the development of new applications in precision medicine and microbiome therapeutics.



The report analyzes the microbiome sequencing market by component, sequencing technology, laboratory type, application and end user, offering insights into key trends and growth drivers. The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings.



This report analyzes the macroeconomic factors affecting the market. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are identified. The report covers the regulatory landscape, recent technologies and patents in the market, as well as innovations in products and performance. The report also covers the competitive landscape, ESG factors and profiles of leading companies.



50 data tables and 51 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends for microbiome sequencing technologies, with revenue data from 2021-2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by sequencing technology, component, laboratory type, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

A look at the emerging trends and opportunities in microbiome-based therapeutics, clinical trials

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies including Illumina, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and PacBio.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global





