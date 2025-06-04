Dr. Sarah Mathias of Jungle of Smiles Shares Expert Insight on Laser Dentistry in HelloNation Magazine

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

How does laser dentistry improve the dental experience for children? Dr. Sarah I. Mathias of Jungle of Smiles in Laguna Hills, California, addresses this question by highlighting the many benefits of laser dentistry in pediatric care. In her feature for HelloNation Magazine , Dr. Mathias explains how advancements in technology—particularly the use of the Waterlase system—are transforming the way young patients experience dental treatment.

Traditional tools like mechanical drills can generate heat, vibration, and discomfort that increase anxiety for children. By contrast, Waterlase uses laser energy and water to gently remove tooth structure with exceptional precision and minimal pain. Many children require little to no anesthesia, making procedures such as Waterlase fillings and pediatric frenectomymore approachable and less invasive.

Dr. Mathias also details how this technology enhances preventive care. When placing sealants, the laser sterilizes and prepares the tooth surface, ensuring stronger and longer-lasting Waterlase sealants. Additionally, laser treatment for canker sores helps reduce pain and accelerate healing. In cases requiring frenectomy to treat tongue-ties or lip-ties, the bladeless, suture-free laser method offers faster recovery with less discomfort.

In the article, Advancements in Pediatric Dental Care: The Benefits of Laser Dentistry , Dr. Mathias emphasizes that laser dentistry for children marks a meaningful shift toward gentler, more efficient, and more comfortable dental care for young patients.

