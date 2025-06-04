The Future of Pharma for 2025: What Opportunities, Threats, Clinical Trials to Look out for

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Looking Ahead to 2025 - the Future of Pharma?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a summary of the near and long-term future of the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides a high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the large-scale changes and how best to pivot and prioritize them within your sectors.



Scope



This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 25 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends in future pharmaceutical sales forecasts and company pipelines.

This report is required reading for:

Investors that want to understand future trends impacting the biopharmaceutical industry as well as identifying companies to invest in

Companies that are interested in entering the biopharmaceutical space and where best to focus on

Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking to see which companies are predicted to lead the industry in the near and far future

Small and medium pharma who want to focus their drug portfolio on future trends and are looking for partnership opportunities

Reasons to Buy

Year Ahead Opportunities - looking ahead in 2025 using sales and regulatory analyses to identify events and trends that may be opportunities.

Year Ahead Threats -looking ahead in 2025 using sales forecasts and clinical analyses to identify events and trends that may pose a threat.

Future Opportunities - looking ahead to 5 years into the future, using sales forecasts and analyses to identify the opportunities in 2030 that can be exploited.

Clinical Trials - using clinical analyses to identify key areas within clinical trials that have begun or are planned for 2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Year Ahead Opportunities

1.1 The Most Impactful Emerging Industry Trends

1.2 Top 10 Companies by Pharmaceutical Sales 2025 versus 2024

1.3 Top 10 Key Therapy Areas 2025 versus 2024

1.4 Top 10 Drugs 2025 Versus 2024

1.5 2025 PDUFA dates

1.6 2025 Drug Launches

1.6 Top 10 Targets in the Pipeline



2 Year Ahead Threats

2.1 Drug Patent Expirations

2.2 Post-Marketing Obligations



3 Future Opportunities

3.1 Risk-Adjusted Net Present Value

3.2 Sales Five Years from Now

3.3 Top Drug Licensing Opportunities



4 Clinical Trials

4.1 Clinical Trials in 2025

4.2 Decentralized vs Centralized Clinical Trials



5 Key Findings



6 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

GSK plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc

AbbVie Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Eisai Co Ltd

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

UCB SA

Amgen Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

Ipsen SA

Daiichi Sankyo

Regeneron

Vanda Pharma ,Basilea Pharma

Dachii Sankyo

Merck & Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5bqm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.