Protecting Your Rights After a Car Accident: Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino of Cellino Law LLP Share Expertise in HelloNation Magazine

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What should someone do after a car accident to safeguard their rights and future well-being? Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino of Cellino Law LLP outline three critical steps that will protect a person’s rights and their case after a car accident. In a featured article for HelloNation Magazine , they provide strategic guidance that emphasizes safety, documentation, and legal counsel as the core actions to take after a car accident.

The article begins by stressing the importance of safety. They advise assessing the situation for hazards and relocating, if necessary, followed by an immediate call to emergency services. Not only does this ensure that injured parties receive needed assistance, but it also creates an official report of the incident — an essential element in any legal or insurance proceedings.

Documentation of the accident scene is the next vital step. By capturing photographs and videos from multiple angles, including visible injuries, the vehicles involved in the accident and the overall accident environment, individuals help build a detailed and credible account of the event. Additionally, the collecting of witness statements and the official police are vital in establishing facts and assigning responsibility.

Finally, they strongly recommend consulting an experienced personal injury attorney for guidance before someone speaks with an insurance company. Insurance representatives are trained to minimize payouts, and speaking with them directly may jeopardize the amount of a person’s compensation. An experienced personal injury attorney can guide a person through policy complexities and represent their interests, increasing the likelihood they receive the compensation they deserve for injuries, lost income, and other damages.

Readers can explore the article, After a Car Accident: 3 Important Steps to Protect Your Rights and Your Case , which reinforces the importance of immediate and informed action following a car accident.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82d12460-0907-4f31-8650-da9253038469