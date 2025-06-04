Krystal Small of Small Strides Benefits Group Shares Strategic Solutions to the Healthcare Cost Crisis in HelloNation Magazine

DOVER, N.H., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does a benefit consultant really do—and how can they help businesses confront rising healthcare expenses? Krystal Small of Small Strides Benefits Group in Dover, New Hampshire, answers this critical question in her feature for HelloNation Magazine , where she explains how benefit consultants are reshaping the way companies approach employee healthcare.

Rather than simply selecting insurance plans, Small describes the modern benefit consultant as a strategic partner who identifies inefficiencies and designs cost-effective employee benefits that better serve both employers and employees. At the heart of the healthcare cost crisis is a widespread disconnect: many employees underutilize their major medical coverage, despite it being a major expense for businesses.

Small outlines a solution that adds a layer of high-impact health benefits—such as prescription medications—on top of traditional insurance, often at no additional net cost to the employer. These plans prioritize what employees use most, creating more value and improving satisfaction. Through customized health benefit plans and targeted analysis, benefit consultants help employers reduce waste, improve return on investment, and ensure their workforce feels supported.

In the article, What Is a Benefit Consultant—And How to Solve the Healthcare Cost Crisis , Small emphasizes that confronting healthcare costs successfully requires more than compliance. It requires insight, innovation, and the ability to align coverage with real-world employee needs.

