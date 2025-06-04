Australia Mattress Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Memory Foam and Hybrid Mattresses Surge in Popularity, e-Commerce Revolutionizing the Market

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Mattress Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Australia Mattress Market was valued at USD 208.19 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 270.63 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.53%

The market is witnessing dynamic growth driven by increased consumer emphasis on sleep health, technological innovations, and evolving purchasing preferences. Heightened awareness around the benefits of quality sleep has fueled demand for ergonomically designed mattresses with features such as orthopedic support, temperature regulation, and hypoallergenic properties. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels has reshaped how Australians shop for mattresses. With over 5.6 million households shopping online monthly as per the 2023 Australia Post eCommerce Industry report, new market entrants have ample opportunities to scale, further propelling market growth.

Rising Consumer Awareness About Sleep Health

An increasing focus on sleep as a critical component of overall health and wellness is a major driving force in the Australian mattress market. As public health initiatives and scientific research underscore the consequences of inadequate sleep on physical and mental well-being, more Australians are prioritizing better rest.

This shift has led to rising demand for mattresses that enhance comfort and provide orthopedic benefits, helping to improve sleep posture and alleviate issues like back pain and sleep apnea. Consumers are also drawn to features that foster deeper, uninterrupted rest, contributing to holistic health and daily performance.

Intense Competition and Market Saturation

The Australian mattress sector faces substantial challenges from a saturated marketplace dominated by numerous local and global brands. With traditional manufacturers, emerging direct-to-consumer startups, and major retail chains competing across a wide price and product spectrum, distinguishing offerings has become increasingly difficult.

Heavy investments in advertising and innovation result in a continuous influx of new mattress models featuring technologies like memory foam and hybrid materials. However, this abundance of choices contributes to market congestion, making customer acquisition and retention more complex and reducing overall brand loyalty.

Increasing Demand for Memory Foam and Hybrid Mattresses

The Australian mattress market is witnessing a clear shift toward memory foam and hybrid mattress technologies. These alternatives to traditional innerspring models are favored for their superior support, pressure relief, and motion isolation - features particularly appealing to consumers experiencing back or joint pain. Memory foam adapts to the sleeper's body, enhancing spinal alignment, while hybrid models offer the combined benefits of foam layers and spring systems, appealing to a wider range of comfort preferences. This trend is accelerating the transition to modern mattress solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $208.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $270.63 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Australia



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Australian Comfort Group

Dyer Holdings Pty. Ltd. - Sealy of Australia

Joyce Corporation Ltd

AH Beard Holdings Pty Ltd.

Wonderest Ltd.

Koala Sleep Pty. Ltd.

Sleeping Duck Mattress

Ecosa Mattress

Tontine Pty. Ltd.

Tempur Australia Pty Ltd.

Australia Mattress Market, By Type:

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Others

Australia Mattress Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Australia Mattress Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Australia Mattress Market, By Region:

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Western Australia

Queensland

Victoria & Tasmania

