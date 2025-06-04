GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Industry Report 2025-2030: How Mega-Projects and Urbanization Are Driving Growth

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market was valued at USD 10.11 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.79 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.15%

Structural steel fabrication, essential for producing components used in high-load-bearing structures, is seeing robust demand in the GCC due to extensive infrastructure developments. The region's ongoing urbanization, coupled with mega-projects in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, is boosting the need for prefabricated steel components. Structural steel's strength, adaptability, and eco-friendliness make it a favored material in commercial, industrial, and residential construction. The shift toward prefabrication and smart technologies in construction further supports the market's growth, aligning with the GCC's economic diversification and sustainability goals.

Robust Growth in the Construction Sector

The construction sector across GCC countries is a key catalyst for the structural steel fabrication market, fueled by large-scale investments in infrastructure as part of economic diversification efforts. Major initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and infrastructure-driven events like Dubai Expo and the FIFA World Cup have spurred the demand for steel structures in residential, commercial, and industrial developments.

Projects like NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Development are examples where structural steel plays a pivotal role in modern, sustainable construction. The material's inherent benefits - high strength, design flexibility, and recyclability - make it indispensable for innovative architecture and complex engineering requirements, driving continued demand throughout the region.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

The volatility in steel prices presents a significant hurdle for the structural steel fabrication market in the GCC. Limited domestic steel production necessitates imports, exposing the market to global supply chain disruptions, tariffs, and currency fluctuations. This dependency introduces financial unpredictability for fabrication firms, especially under fixed-price project contracts.

Spikes in material costs can delay timelines, compress margins, and complicate budgeting. While companies are adopting cost-control strategies like supply diversification and advanced procurement tools, raw material cost instability remains a persistent constraint, particularly affecting SMEs and long-term project planning.

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Advanced technologies are transforming the structural steel fabrication landscape in the GCC. Firms are integrating CAD, CAM, and BIM systems to enhance design accuracy and coordination, minimizing rework and accelerating timelines. Automation - through robotic welding, CNC machining, and laser cutting - is boosting production efficiency and reducing reliance on manual labor, which is increasingly expensive in the region.

IoT integration for process monitoring and predictive maintenance is also gaining traction, contributing to quality assurance and operational reliability. These innovations align with regional development visions like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Industry 4.0 agenda, signaling a shift toward smarter, more efficient steel fabrication processes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Middle East

GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Service:

Metal Welding

Metal Forming

Shearing

Metal Cutting

Metal Shearing

Metal Stamping

Machining

Metal Rolling

GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Application:

Construction

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Country:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

