Fall is Endurance Season in Mammoth Lakes, Registrations Filling for Premier Events

A number of events are set to go off this fall, when weather conditions and visitation patterns combine to make Mammoth Lakes, California the place to test your mettle. Endurance season is around the corner and visitors and locals alike are readying themselves for trail runs, bike races, obstacle courses and more through the unreal terrain around Mammoth Lakes. Registrations are now open and filling quickly for most events (with some now waitlisted) including several set to draw international fields that continue to boost Mammoth Lakes’ reputation as the place to train and compete.

Trailfest (Sept 18-21): Race organizer and trail running legend Tim Tollefson has quickly built Mammoth Trailfest into one of the fastest growing races in the country. Now in its third year, the field will include racers from 22 countries and 40 states with 47% female participation.

The Mammoth (Sept 26-30): 208 miles and 32,000 feet of elevation gain, starting and ending in the Village at Mammoth. This new race is set to up the ante again. Born out of a desire to showcase the incredible beauty of the eastern sierra, and to create an adventure of a lifetime with the community and quality well known from Trailfest.

Mammoth Tuff (Sept 12-14): A newly minted UCI Gravel World Series event, Mammoth Tuff is one of the premier gravel cycling events in the US. The course, known for delivering incredible views and challenging off road sections, will see a number of elite riders chasing UCI World Series Gravel Points this year. TUFF, is a nod to the Long Valley Caldera and the volcanic stone that defines ‘gravel’ in the area. The short course will circle the famous caldera. The medium and long courses travel through the Volcanic Tableland formed by the Long Valley Caldera. Prepare to be transported back in time. Registration is now open .

Spartan Super World Championships (Oct 4-5) : The first-ever world championships for the ‘super’ (10km/ 25 obstacle) Spartan course classification will take place in Mammoth Lakes this fall. Competitors of all abilities can compete in any of three distances (sprint, super, and beast) or all three to complete the “trifecta.” While the world championship ‘Super’ event is open only to qualifiers, the rest of the weekend’s races are open to all registrants, including a kids event for youngest Spartans. If you're ready to make history, dominate the course, and prove you're unbreakable, this is your ultimate challenge. Registration is open for all race formats .

Mammoth Gran Fondo (Sept 6) : The 2025 Mammoth Gran Fondo returns this September, offering one of the most scenic and challenging road cycling experiences in the country. Riders will traverse a fully supported course through the breathtaking Eastern Sierra, with distances of 102, 70, and 42 miles. This year’s event includes enhanced on-course support, post-ride festivities in The Village, and a renewed focus on sustainability. Registration and pricing information here .

For those interested in flying into the region this fall, United Airlines has announced that it will extend its seasonal service between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop. From September 4th through October 6th, additional flights will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This extension provides travelers from the Bay Area and beyond with convenient access to the Eastern Sierra region, including Mammoth Lakes, just a 45-minute drive from BIH.

The flights will be operated using United's Embraer 175 aircraft, offering a comfortable travel experience with no middle seats, larger windows, and first-class seating options. More information about flying into Mammoth Lakes here .

Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

