Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Opportunity, and Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Next-Gen Drug Development Demands, Cost Efficiency, Regulatory Agility, and Strategic Partnerships Influence on Growth

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.05%
Positioned as a crucial segment within infectious disease treatment, this market benefits from persistent global demand, especially due to the rising incidence of drug-resistant TB. Despite its historically low profit margins, the TB therapeutics space offers significant public health value and long-term commercial potential. Governments, health agencies, and pharmaceutical firms are increasingly prioritizing the development of innovative TB treatments, supported by consistent global case numbers and substantial funding from donors and public institutions.
With next-generation drug development - particularly in second-line therapies - on the rise, companies that can balance cost-effectiveness, navigate regulatory landscapes, and build strategic collaborations are well-placed to secure a sustainable competitive edge.
Key Market Drivers
High Global Burden of Tuberculosis
The global tuberculosis (TB) burden remains a primary driver of market expansion. WHO data indicates that 10.8 million people contracted TB in 2023, up from 10.7 million in 2022, highlighting a rising trend. This sustained prevalence ensures ongoing demand for both first-line and second-line TB therapies, reinforcing the market's stability.
For pharmaceutical companies, this represents a significant opportunity to scale drug portfolios and foster collaborations with public health organizations. The high incidence, particularly in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, underscores the necessity for scalable treatment solutions, positioning the TB therapeutics market as a reliable avenue for both healthcare impact and commercial returns.
Key Market Challenges
Inadequate Funding and Limited Commercial Incentives for Drug Development
The concentration of TB cases in low- and middle-income countries often means that treatment relies on public funding and donor support rather than private investment. This results in limited profitability, discouraging pharmaceutical companies from prioritizing TB drug development. With constrained pricing models, complex regulatory pathways, and minimal patent protection, the return on investment for TB drugs is typically low.
Further, the extended timelines of clinical trials and dependency on external funding inhibit innovation. Without enhanced incentives such as co-development frameworks or market guarantees, TB therapeutics are likely to lag behind other disease areas in terms of pharmaceutical innovation.
Key Market Trends
Shift Toward Shorter, More Effective Treatment Regimens
There is a growing emphasis on developing shorter, more tolerable TB treatment regimens to improve adherence and outcomes. Novel combinations, such as the 6-month BPaL regimen, are transforming the landscape by reducing the treatment burden compared to traditional 18-24-month protocols. Supported by WHO endorsements and donor-funded initiatives, these advancements are generating increased interest in next-generation therapies. Pharmaceutical companies capable of innovating in fixed-dose combinations and new drug mechanisms stand to benefit from this shift, as these regimens often command higher per-patient value due to better efficacy, reduced side effects, and enhanced patient compliance.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Key Market Players
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Mylan Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Sanofi
- Novartis AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Pfizer Inc.
Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type:
- Active TB
- Latent TB
Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market, By Therapy:
- First-Line Therapy
- Second-Line Therapy
Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Others
Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market, By Dosage Form:
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Injection
- Others
Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m41o34
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment