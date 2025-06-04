Brook Ashley Realtors Shares Crucial Tips on Buying a House Without an Inspection in HelloNation Magazine

WACO, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is it ever safe to consider buying a house without inspection? In a competitive market, some buyers are waiving inspections to gain an edge—but Brook Ashley Dowd of Brook Ashley Realtors in Waco, Texas, urges caution. In a feature published by HelloNation Magazine , Dowd explains what buyers need to know before proceeding without this critical step.

Choosing to waive the home inspection may seem like a strategic move, especially when bidding on an as-is property or foreclosure, but it comes with serious risks. Dowd highlights that professional inspections often uncover problems hidden to the untrained eye, such as foundation cracks, signs of water damage, or outdated electrical systems. Without an inspection, buyers accept full responsibility for these issues, even if they appear after closing. Furthermore, certain loan types—including VA, FHA, and USDA—may require a property to meet minimum condition standards, potentially complicating financing when inspections are skipped.

For buyers who still opt to proceed without an inspection, Dowd recommends slowing down during walk-throughs and paying close attention to indicators like musty smells, ceiling stains, or uneven floors. These subtle signs could point to larger underlying problems. If possible, bring a knowledgeable real estate agent or contractor to provide a second opinion. In the absence of a pre-purchase inspection, buyers should consider additional protections such as a home service contract or a post-closing inspection to prepare for potential repairs.

While buying a house without inspection isn’t always a mistake, Dowd emphasizes that informed decision-making is key. A careful approach, supported by expert guidance, can help mitigate risks and ensure buyers aren’t caught off guard. To learn more, read the full article, Buying a Home Without an Inspection? What You Need to Know First , in HelloNation Magazine.

