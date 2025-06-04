ZA Miner Expands Global Access to Eco-Driven Crypto Mining as Individual Investors Seek Stability

LONDON, UK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZA Miner, a cloud mining company operating over 100 renewable-energy-powered facilities worldwide, has seen a sharp rise in user growth in Q2 2025. This increase follows a broader shift among individual investors seeking alternatives to traditional assets, amid early signs of a potential rebound in the digital asset market.

According to company insights, a large portion of new users are entering from mainstream trading environments, attracted to ZA Miner’s simplified approach to cryptocurrency income generation. These users, ranging from first-time crypto participants to seasoned investors, are opting for managed mining contracts as a low-barrier entry point to digital asset exposure.





Automated Cloud Mining Gains Popularity Among Retail Investors Recent user data reflects a growing preference for automated systems that remove the complexity often associated with cryptocurrency mining. ZA Miner’s platform allows users to access blockchain-based income streams without the need for direct trading, hardware management, or energy concerns. Mining operations are powered entirely by renewable sources, including wind and hydropower, supporting the platform’s long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.

A Scalable Infrastructure With Global Reach

Founded in 2020, ZA Miner operates across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its infrastructure currently supports more than 100,000 mining machines and serves a community of over 9 million users. The company utilizes mining rigs from leading manufacturers and continuously invests in AI-integrated optimization to enhance performance and cost efficiency.

ZA Miner is also registered in the UK and adheres to financial and environmental compliance standards, ensuring transparency and operational integrity.

The Passive Income Platform for 2025 and Beyond

With over 10 million users and 100,000+ mining machines, ZA Miner is rapidly emerging as the go-to cloud mining provider in 2025. Investors are choosing ZA Miner not just for its returns, but for its transparency, performance, and environmental leadership.

Key benefits include:

Reliable Daily Earnings – No speculation, just predictable

– No speculation, just predictable Top-Tier Mining Hardware – Powered by Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant

– Powered by Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant Sustainability First – Fully operated on wind and

– Fully operated on wind and Regulatory Assurance – UK-registered and compliant

– UK-registered and compliant Referral Bonuses – Earn up to $25,000 by inviting

– Earn up to $25,000 by inviting 24/7 Support – Professional customer and IT assistance at all

Accessible Contracts, Consistent Payouts

The platform offers a range of flexible contracts beginning at $100, with daily rewards and principal returns structured for predictability. Features include:

AI-based coin selection and resource allocation

Daily income tracking and scheduled payouts

24/7 user and technical support

A referral program designed to reward long-term engagement

Positioning for Broader Participation in 2025

As crypto adoption continues to diversify, ZA Miner is positioning its infrastructure and services to meet the growing interest from outside the typical blockchain community. The company expects demand to rise steadily through the second half of the year as individual investors seek out stable, tech-driven income opportunities.





About ZA Miner

ZA FUNDINGS LTD (ZA Miner), established in 2020 and based in the UK, delivers advanced cloud mining services backed by renewable energy and enterprise-grade security. The company’s goal is to build an inclusive, sustainable mining network that empowers global users to participate in digital asset ecosystems efficiently and responsibly.

Register your account at ZA Miner and turn your capital into consistent daily income—sustainably and securely.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.